A look at Dublin City around the time of the 1916 Easter Rising

"Dublin 1916," a brief newsreel clip from British Pathé that's been preserved as part of the Irish Film Institute, hints at the devastation caused by The Easter Rising.

The camera slowly pans from Eden Quay, looking down O’Connell Street to Bachelors Walk. The bombing of buildings is still evident as smoke can be seen billowing out broken windows and rubble, as people walk among the smoldering debris.

This amazing footage is part of the Irish Film Institute’s Irish Independence Film Collection.

