WATCH: Guide for what to see and do in Annascaul, Co Kerry

Annascaul lies in the southern foothills of the Slieve Mish Mountains situated in the heart of the Dingle Peninsula along the Wild Atlantic Way.

The Annascaul region in Co Kerry is home to a diverse artisan community with potters, herb producers, cheese farms, and the award-winning Annascaul black and white pudding made here.

With a great choice of cozy and welcoming accommodation, informal eateries, and lively pubs, Annascaul is a great place to base a visit to the Dingle Peninsula and enjoy the village and magnificent surrounding landscape.

The colorful village was the home of Tom Crean, the Antarctic explorer nicknamed the Irish Giant, and today you still enjoy a meal and a pint of Guinness at the pub he opened with his wife in 1917, "The South Pole Inn". The building also contains a collection of Tom Crean memorabilia.

World-renowned sculptor Jerome Connor was also born in Annascaul, and a large collection of his most impressive pieces are on display in the Jerome Connor gallery.

Annascaul attracts thousands of walkers each year to walk the Dingle Way, the Kerry Camino and the fourteen marked trails which guide you through the area and nearby Inch. Wherever you walk, the views are majestic and the countryside is unspoiled.

Finally, the scenic and atmospheric Annascaul Lake is not to be missed. Lying north of the village, the lake is situated in a wild boulder-strewn gorge. Legend tells of Cúchulainn battling another giant here by throwing great boulders at each other for over a week. You can drive into a small car park at the lakeside and from there you can walk into the breathtaking valley.

Click here to learn more about what's there to do and see in Annasucal. With thanks to Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance for providing the video.