Westport Town Hall Theatre in Co Mayo is a state-of-the-art cultural center that showcases the very best in performing arts events, workshops, and exhibitions.

Westport Town Hall has been at the cultural heart of Westport since it first opened to the public in the early 1900s. The hall was originally refurbished in 1973 and after its closure in 2008, the community of Westport united together in an effort to open its doors once more.

This heritage building underwent a significant redevelopment, eventually re-opening in 2015 as a modern theatre with a fully equipped 225-seat auditorium, extensive exhibition space, reception area, and refreshment bar that leads to an impressive balcony space with a view of Westport's Octagon - a notable feature that enhances the visitor experience during any event.

Situated within walking distance of all local amenities, the venue is an ideal location for visitors of Westport to experience year-round Irish arts and culture while also being near many of the amazing accommodation options and award-winning restaurants that the colorful town has to offer.

From amateur and professional drama, musicals, dance, film, children’s events, and concerts (traditional, classical, and popular) there's something to suit everyone!

The Westport Town Hall Theatre provides space for key festivals such as the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, Mayo Day Festivities, The Festival of Chamber Music and Westport Arts Festival to name but a few. The venue is also a community hub within the town, hosting community group meetings, presentations, exhibitions, and workshops.

Find out more information about the Westport Town Hall on their website and click here for a list of upcoming performances, events, and exhibitions.