Traditional Irish music at The Porter House bar in Westport, Co Mayo

The Porter House bar is renowned for its nightly live traditional Irish music sessions.

Located in the heart of Westport town in Co Mayo along the Wild Atlantic Way, The Porter House is full of character with its cozy décor, low ceilings, inviting open fire, snug corners, and high stools, plus a heated beer garden at the rear of the premises.

Larry and his team offer a warm welcome and are happy to share their knowledge of what to see and do in the local area while you sip on a pint of delicious Guinness. The bar has been a winner on numerous occasions of awards for both Best Music Bar in Ireland and Best Traditional Bar in Ireland and this year was nominated for the People's Choice Award at the Bar of the Year Awards 2022.

Live traditional Irish music is hosted at the pub seven nights a week and extra sessions are added during summer afternoons. Entry is free and visiting musicians are welcome to join in on the music and craic.

Sport is the other love of The Porter House and all major and minor live sporting events are shown amidst the buzz and banter of the pub. Experience the complete night out in Westport by ordering a food platter for your table from The Porter House's sister pub Cosy Joe’s Bar.

Whether it is a quiet pint with your newspaper or a chat with a friend over a glass of wine you have found the perfect setting at The Porter House bar.

Find out more information about The Porter House in Westport, Co Mayo by checking out their website.