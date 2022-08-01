Spectacular views of the Mayo Gaeltacht

The unspoiled beauty of the Mayo Gaeltacht region is captured in this video.

The Gaeltacht is the term used to refer to areas of Ireland where the Irish language (Gaeilge) is still spoken as a community language, and its culture and traditions are alive and thriving.

The Mayo Gaeltacht is located mainly in the western half of the county and comprises three separate areas of Tourmakeady, parts of Achill Island, and the Erris Peninsula. According to the 2016 Census, the population is 9,340 and has a total area of 905km2. Béal an Mhuirthead is the main town of the Mayo Gaeltacht.

The Mayo Gaeltacht main areas

Tourmakeady (Tuar Mhic Éadaigh as Gaeilge) is located in the south of the county and this region is best known for its location next to Lough Mask and to Tourmakeady Woods.

Achill is then the largest island off the coast of Ireland and it is connected to the mainland by a bridge. Lashed by the wild Atlantic Ocean and carved by the windswept rain, Achill Island is a truly spectacular place that has inspired many artists and writers

Erris (Iorras) Peninsula is located on the north coast of Mayo and is a region of spectacular natural beauty. This region also boasts many interesting cultural and heritage sites including Ionad Deirbhile in Eachléim, a bilingual center that houses a wealth of information relating to local folklore, archaeology, and local history. Plus the Céide Fields, a remarkable Neolithic site that contains the oldest stonewalled fields in the world.

What are you waiting for? Head to the Mayo Gaeltacht and learn a bit of the Irish language while surrounded by breathtaking views!

Find out more information about Mayo here.

H/T: Mayo.ie and Údaras na Gaeltachta.