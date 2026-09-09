Ireland in autumn is a season of color, culture, and celebration. As September and October arrive, the island shifts into harvest mode, festival mode, and Halloween (Samhain, as it is known traditionally) mode all at once. Markets brim with fresh produce, orchards open their gates, walking trails glow with fall foliage, and some of Ireland’s most iconic festivals take center stage. If you’re planning a trip this season, here are the experiences that make autumn in Ireland unforgettable.

Celebrate Ireland’s harvest season

September is peak harvest time, and there’s no better place to experience it than Armagh, Ireland’s orchard county. Home of the PGI-protected Bramley apple, Armagh celebrates the season with cider making, apple pressing and orchard tours that bring visitors right into the heart of Ireland’s autumn traditions. Across the island, farmers' markets like St George’s Market in Belfast and The English Market in Cork are at their most vibrant, filled with seasonal produce and local treats.

Festivals that bring Ireland to life

Fall is festival season, and September and October are packed with events that showcase Ireland’s creativity, music and food culture.

Armagh Food and Cider Weekend: (September 3rd to 6th) A four-day celebration set among Armagh’s famous orchards. Expect tastings, tours, long-table dinners, and plenty of freshly pressed cider.

Cork Jazz Festival: (October 22nd to 26th) One of Europe’s great jazz gatherings, filling Cork’s streets, pubs, and venues with world-class performances.

Walking Festivals Across Ireland: September and October are ideal for exploring Ireland’s kaleidoscope of colored forests and coastlines. Events like the Wee Binnian Walking Festival in County Down (September 11th to September 13th) turn a simple hike into a guided, scenic adventure.

Whale watching on the Wild Atlantic Way

Autumn is one of the best times to spot whales on Ireland’s west coast. Whether it’s Dingle Sea Safari, Achill Island Sea Cruises, or Blasket Islands Eco Marine Tours, you won’t be short of reliable and knowledgeable companies to go with.

October belongs to Halloween, and the island of Ireland celebrates it like nowhere else. The tradition began here over 2,000 years ago with the Celtic festival of Samhain, and today the island hosts some of the world’s most spectacular Halloween events.

Derry Halloween: (October 28th to November 1st) Who are celebrating 40 years this year. This festival transforms the city with parades, installations, haunted experiences, and firelit storytelling. Derry Halloween

Púca Festival in Meath: (30th October to the 2nd of November) A modern celebration of Samhain with music, myth, folklore, and atmospheric night-time events.

For those who want an extra thrill, paranormal tours at Crumlin Road Gaol in Belfast or Leap Castle in Offaly offer spine-tingling autumn nights.

Cozy cafés and traditional pubs

Autumn in Ireland practically demands a stop in a warm café or a traditional pub. Whether it’s an Irish coffee in Limerick (the home of the Irish coffee by the way), a slice of fresh bread at Tracey’s in County Down or a fireside music session in a rural pub, these moments are part of the season’s variety and authentic experiences.

Why autumn is one of the best times to visit Ireland

The fall is a time when the island slows down, lights up, and leans into its traditions, and visitors get to enjoy Ireland at its most atmospheric. From fireside pubs and castle stays spun from storybooks to festivals that stir the soul, Ireland goes beyond expectations… season after season, its welcome warms you through. The sound of Irish music drifts on the air, a rhythm that lingers long after you’ve gone.

There is no off-season here. In the quieter months, Ireland opens further with softer crowds, deeper moments, landscapes breathing mist and light, and a calendar alive with events that feel truly one of a kind. Now is the time to start planning your vacation.

This is no ordinary holiday. The island of Ireland invites you in. Here, you’re not just a visitor; our locals welcome you like one of our own.

Our island is both charming and epic. From the pastel seaside homes in Cobh to the rugged landscape of the Wild Atlantic Way, roam hills filled with castles, forage for oysters in Galway Bay, experience fine dining paired with generosity in our cities, feel the visceral views in the North, and hear traditional Irish music drifting around every corner. Wherever you wander, you’ll find a story to tell.

Visit Ireland, the island that goes beyond.

This article is presented proudly in partnership with Tourism Ireland. To learn more about Tourism Ireland and get inspired for your next visit to Ireland, check out their website at Ireland.com.