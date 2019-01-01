Halloween
A real-life horror story of the Irish cannibal who terrorized Australia
The infamous murder of an Irish beauty, Colleen Bawn
Unlock the secrets of ancient Irish magic
On This Day: Bram Stoker, the Irish author of "Dracula," dies in 1912
Ireland's most famous witchcraft trials
Ireland’s scariest destination: The Hellfire Club
The ghost of Billy in the Bowl still haunts Dublin's Stoneybatter
Holidays the Irish gave the world - from Valentine's Day to Halloween
On This Day: Dublin Gothic writer Joseph Sheridan Le Fanu died in 1873
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