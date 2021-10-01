Toggle navigation
Halloween
The eight sacred Celtic holidays of the year
On This Day: Bram Stoker, the Irish author of "Dracula," dies in 1912
On This Day: Sheridan Le Fanu the Dublin Gothic writer died in 1873
The storytelling keepers of Ireland's rich folklore heritage
These are some of the most haunted places in Ireland to visit
Ghost stories from one of Ireland's most haunted buildings
Should Catholics turn their back on “evil” Halloween for “Holyween”?
These Halloween traditions all have Irish origins
Spooky! Irish TV station pulls epic prank to celebrate Halloween
Memories of traditional Halloween barmbrack growing up in Ireland
Most read
GIVEAWAY: Enter this month's Moon Mná Women's Celtic Circle competition
Irish words and slang to learn before you visit Ireland
The eight sacred Celtic holidays of the year
What you should know about the real Murphy’s Law
Co Kerry town named among Europe's most beautiful
The smell of an open fire in Ireland is intoxicating, but what is Irish turf?
How many calories are there in Guinness?
The NYC newspaper editor who spoke out against “No Irish Need Apply”
Clodagh McKenna’s Irish tea brack recipe