What could be a more perfect treat for Halloween than pumpkin brownies?

Of this delightful fall recipe, top Irish chef Donal Skehan says "These pumpkin brownies are so delicious, you just have to try them.

"I didn’t manage to get my hands on pumpkin puree so I made my own. I slowly roasted the pumpkin until it was soft, scraped out the flesh, then I puréed the mixture and passed it through a sieve."

Donal Skehan's pumpkin brownie recipe

Makes about 20 squares.

Ingredients:

For the pumpkin mixture:

1oz butter

2 1/2oz cream cheese

3 1/2oz caster sugar

1 egg

1/2 cup pumpkin purée

1tsp vanilla extract

1/2tsp ground ginger

2 1/2oz plain flour

For the chocolate mixture:

7oz unsalted butter

7oz dark chocolate, chopped

3 large eggs

10 1/2oz granulated sugar

2tsp vanilla extract

4 1/2oz plain flour

Pinch of salt

3 1/2oz pecans, roughly chopped

Method:

Preheat the oven to 350ºF.

Grease and line a rectangular baking tin, approximately 20cm x 30cm (8-12in) and 3-4cm (1 1/4-1 1/2in) deep, with greaseproof or parchment paper.

To make the pumpkin mixture, beat all the ingredients together until smooth. Keep to one side.

For the chocolate mixture, melt the butter and chocolate together, either in a bowl over a pan of simmering water or gently in the microwave.

In a separate bowl, beat together the eggs, sugar, and vanilla extract with an electric hand whisk until thick and creamy.

Mix in the melted chocolate and butter. Finally, stir in the flour, salt, and pecans.

Pour the chocolate mixture into the lined baking tin and level off the surface.

Using a tablespoon, drop dollops of the pumpkin mixture all over the top, and then, using the back of a table knife, loosely swirl it into the chocolate mixture.

Place in the oven and cook for about 25 minutes, until the top is cracking and the centre is just set.

Leave to cool in the tin for 40-45 minutes before cutting into bite-sized squares.

*Irish chef Donal Skehan is a home cook, food writer and television presenter who has written five cookbooks. Check out Donal's Facebook, Twitter, and website and make sure to subscribe to his YouTube channel for more culinary tips, recipes, and food travels!

*Originally published in 2012, updated in October 2020.