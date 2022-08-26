WATCH: The hidden gems in Camp Village and Derrymore, Co Kerry

While traveling the roads of the Dingle Peninsula, make sure to stop by the areas of Camp and Derrymore to explore this scenic part of Co Kerry.

Camp is a quaint little village of utmost natural beauty. The village boasts spectacular views to the west towards Mount Brandon, the expanse of Tralee Bay, and Kerry Head to the north.

The village boasts three superb pubs, each offering their own unique character and heritage all year round, or stop for a hot drink at Ashes Coffee Bar. Nearby is Derrymore (An Doire Mhór in Irish, 'the large oak wood'), where the long strand is a favorite beach and bathing place.

East of Camp village is the ruined famine village of Killelton, which was abandoned in the 19th century. While Caherconree on the mountain overlooking Camp village is one of the highest promontory forts in Ireland. Legend tells how Cú Roi the King of West Munster imprisoned Blaithnait, Cú Chulainn’s lover in this mountain fortress. She signaled to Cú Chulainn by pouring milk into a stream and he came to her rescue

Date for the diary? If you happen to be passing through, don't miss the annual Camp Sheep Fair held in September which dates back centuries to the time of Lord Ventry when a ram auction was held in the village. A specialty of the fair is the sale of locally made mutton pies and there is also music, song, and dance in the village's pubs and entertainment for all the family.

Click here to learn more about what's there to do and see in Camp and Derrymore. With thanks to Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance for providing the video.