WATCH: Explore these Gaeltacht villages on the Dingle Peninsula, Co Kerry

Baile na nGall, an Mhuiríoch and an Fheothanach (Ballydavid, Murreagh, Feothanagh) are small Gaeltacht villages on the Dingle Peninsula with lots to offer visitors.

The term 'Gaeltacht' is used to describe the regions in Ireland in which the Irish language is the primary spoken language of the majority of the community.

These three villages in Co Kerry are beautiful spots enriched with local culture. You can trek along various cliff walks or even take on the challenge of climbing Mount Brandon, Ireland's second highest mountain, and at the top enjoy the expansive views.

Discover the many archaeological sites which remain as a reminder of the thousands of years of history attached to the area by visiting Kiklmalkeader, a church site traditionally associated with St. Brendan or Gallarus Oratory, which is believed to be an early Christian church.

Watch a game of Gaelic football or rugby at the local sporting pitch and afterward visit the local bars for a meal and a drink. During the summer months, you can expect to find traditional music sessions each night at most of the area pubs. All of the restaurants in the area are located so close to the sea, that the variety and quality of the seafood served is second to none.

It is very easy to become enchanted with this beautiful area that touches the Atlantic Ocean especially when you take the time to explore.

Click here to learn more about what's there to do and see in Baile na nGall, an Mhuiríoch and an Fheothanach. With thanks to Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance for providing the video.