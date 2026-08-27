Long before Armagh earned its nickname as Ireland's Orchard County, its rolling hills were already being shaped by rows of apple trees passed down through generations of local growers. Today those same family orchards, home to the prized PGI-protected Bramley apple, are inviting visitors to walk the land, meet the growers, and taste a tradition that has quite literally taken root in Irish soil.

Ireland's orchard farms offer a deliciously different way to experience the island. They are at once sanctuaries of tradition, windows into the island’s heritage and the best places to sample premium artisanal ciders and juices freshly made on site by passionate producers.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

From the ‘orchard county’ of Armagh in the north to the heartlands of Tipperary in the south, apple growers are preserving age-old traditions in landscapes that have nurtured communities for centuries. A visit to these farms is an opportunity to step into authentic rural Ireland and discover how people and place shape the flavours of the island.

At Highbank Orchards, a fifth-generation family farm in the fertile Barrow Valley, Rod Calder-Potts will eagerly share the story of the farm, the family and the fruit on a tour of his organic orchards. The farm dates back to the seventeenth century and the story is one of resilience, innovation and passion for sustainable farming.

The guided tour begins with a fun journey by tractor train through the orchards and ends at Ireland's smallest organic distillery, housed in the seventeenth-century mill. Here visitors learn more about the process that creates the distinctive flavours and character of Highbank’s organic cider, apple gin, apple rum and apple brandy, and get to sample the award-winning produce.

For those who prefer a leisurely exploration of the farm, the self-guided orchard walk is ideal. QR codes on red gates along the way reveal the history of the farm and the family, explain how the apples are grown and share the wider history of the region. Visitors can also follow the ‘wellness walk’ through the orchards and woods and spend some time listening to the sounds of nature and watching out for the local wildlife.

Before leaving be sure to visit the Orchard Shop, full of tempting products all made from the farm’s apples and wonderful reminders of the experience.

Where better to taste the island’s premium apple produce that in County Armagh, known as Ireland's orchard county. Armagh is famous for its Bramley apples, which are so special that they have been given ’protected geographical indication’ status by the European Union putting them up there with Champagne and Parma ham.

Bramleys are the mother fruit at Long Meadow Farm where three generations of the McKeever family have cultivated the land. From the first Bramley apple tree planted in 1968, the farm has grown into a thriving business producing award-winning, hand-crafted cider, apple juice and cider vinegar. It is one of the island's leading orchard visitor experiences and recently received consecutive CIE Tours Gold Awards for Best Visit/Visitor Experience.

Led by a member of the family, the tour explains the growing and picking processes and how the apples are pressed and the cider fermented using 100% natural ingredients. The family combine traditional methods with a passion for sustainability and local heritage, and their deep connection to the land is evident.

At the end of the tour visitors are invited to relax in the glass-fronted Bramley Barn surrounded by lush Armagh countryside and enjoy tea with delicious apple tart and fresh cream. Naturally, there is also the chance to sample the award-winning drinks and take home a bottle or two.

The Apple Farm, located near Cahir, is run by the Traas family and offers visitors an opportunity to experience life on a working orchard through tours that are available by pre-arrangement. The multi-award-winning farm grows around 60 varieties of apples as well as strawberries, raspberries, cherries, plums and pears and also produces fruit juices on site.

The Traas family are passionate about sustainability and are on a mission to encourage people to eat locally grown fruit. In mid-summer, visitors can pick their own strawberries and year-round the farm shop is stocked with their award-winning fruit and juices.

For a more immersive experience of the farm, there is the opportunity to stay in The Apple Camping & Caravan Park, a spacious and welcoming eco-friendly site alongside the orchard. The site has its own tennis court and in spring the orchard is a picture postcard of apple blossoms.

The park is an excellent base for exploring the surrounding countryside, nearby Galtee Mountains and heritage sites such as thirteenth-century Cahir Castle, and the Swiss Cottage.