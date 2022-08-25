Have some apples lying in the fruit bowl untouched? Why not try making this recipe from Bord Bia, Ireland's food board.

This recipe for apples with Irish whisky sauce uses Armagh apples, which is an area in Ireland that has a long tradition of growing some of the finest apples in the world. Legend even says that Saint Patrick himself planted an apple tree in the county! If you can't get your hands on these types of apples, don't worry, your favorite type will also do.

Two Armagh Apples with Whiskey Sauce

Ingredients

1 red apple

1 green apple

15g butter

1 cinnamon stick

3 cloves

15g sugar

1 tsp honey

Sauce ingredients

3 egg yolks

40g caster sugar

3 tablesp Irish whiskey

Method

1. First poach the red apple: Put whole into a pan of simmering water and poach gently for 6 minutes; remove and leave until cool enough to handle.

2. Meanwhile, prepare the whiskey sauce: Place the egg yolks, caster sugar and whiskey in a bowl set over a pan of hot water and whisk until pale and fluffy. (Take care not to overheat or the sauce will curdle.) When it is thick and creamy, remove from the heat and keep warm until required.

3. To complete cooking the apples: Slice off and reserve the top of the red apple, then carefully scoop out and chop the flesh; remove the core and discard.

4. Peel, quarter and core the green apple and cut into slices like orange segments.

5. Melt the butter in a heated pan and sauté the apple segments in it briefly with the cinnamon, cloves, sugar and honey.

6. Remove apple as it is cooked, discard the spices and reduce the remaining liquid if necessary. (Alternatively, if there is not enough juice, work in a little cold butter and cream over low heat to make a sauce).

Serving Suggestions

Arrange the chopped red apple flesh in the bottom of its hollowed-out skin and arrange the segments neatly on top. Using a small parisienne cutter, remove small balls from the reserved top of the red apple and arrange them around the edge of the plate.

Place the apple in the center of a warm serving plate, and pour the sauce from the pan around the edge. Finally, spoon over the reserved whiskey sauce, replace the top of the red apple to decorate, and serve.

Enjoy!

* This recipe was provided by Bord Bia. For more recipes from Ireland's food board visit www.bordbia.ie/recipes.