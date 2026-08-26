Michelin has added six restaurants across Ireland to its Great Britain and Ireland selection in its August update, giving Irish chefs and owners plenty to celebrate this week. The additions span Dublin, Wexford, Wicklow, and Galway, and cover everything from fiery bistro cooking to a converted 19th-century barn on a stately estate.

Michelin updates its online selection throughout the year, separately from the announcement of Stars and Bib Gourmands, which takes place at a single ceremony each January. Landing on the list is not the same as earning a Star, but it is widely seen as a meaningful stamp of approval in Irish hospitality circles, and for smaller family-run places especially, it can be transformative.

Here is a look at the six new names on the list:

Mongoose, Dublin

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Located on Thomas Street in the Liberties, Mongoose comes from the team behind Michelin-starred Variety Jones next door. The bistro opened in April and leans on fire-cooked, ingredient-led dishes, including homemade pasta and a whole wood-roasted chicken served with Caesar salad. Michelin inspectors said diners familiar with Variety Jones would be "head over heels" for its new neighbor and would "be left struggling to choose between mightily appealing dishes."

DÍON, Dublin

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Perched on the 9th and 10th floors of Central Plaza on Dame Street, in Dublin's former Central Bank building, DÍON offers 360-degree views of the city alongside its cooking. Michelin praised its "retro-futurist" dining room and polished brasserie-style menu, which leans on grilled steaks and Dublin-themed cocktails. The restaurant has said its ambition is to showcase Irish hospitality from one of the city's most striking vantage points.

China Hunan, Dublin

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Tucked into Ranelagh, China Hunan focuses on authentic regional Chinese cooking, with particular emphasis on Hunan specialties alongside handmade dim sum, roast meats, and Peking duck. The kitchen team comprises chefs from across China, and the restaurant is one of three new Dublin additions in this update, alongside Mongoose and DÍON.

Bearú, New Ross, Co. Wexford

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Run by the husband-and-wife team Dave Rowley and Siobhán Ward, Bearú is a small daytime café that transforms into a more ambitious restaurant on Friday and Saturday evenings. Michelin described it as "proudly run" by Rowley and praised dishes that "burst with flavor thanks to the superb quality of the ingredients," singling out pan-roasted monkfish with shrimp and caper beurre noisette. The name comes from An Bhearú, the Irish word for the River Barrow, which runs through the town.

Grain Store at Killruddery, Bray, Co. Wicklow

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Set in a converted 19th-century barn on the 800-acre Killruddery House and Gardens estate, the Grain Store is led by head chef Niall O'Sullivan and draws heavily on produce grown, reared, and gathered on the estate itself. Michelin called it "a charming, rustic restaurant" in a "characterful space," with cooking that has "a classic heart," highlighting pork croquettes with black pudding and burnt apple puree. Those behind the restaurant said they were overwhelmed and very proud to be included in the guide.

The Universal, Galway





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Located on William Street West in Galway City, The Universal is a neighborhood bar and kitchen serving seasonal food alongside craft beer, organic wine, and cocktails. Michelin described it as a "period pub" with "a welcoming atmosphere and full-flavored food," praising a menu that draws on "the best of the Irish larder," including Connemara surf clams and Kinvara lamb.

Taken together, the six additions reflect a broader trend inspectors have noted in recent years, with Irish restaurants increasingly built around a strong sense of place, whether that means produce grown on an estate farm, seafood pulled from a specific bay, or a menu that leans into a neighborhood's own character.