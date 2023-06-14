It would be hard to say no to this dreamy blueberry and white chocolate cheesecake recipe from none other than Donal Skehan.

This recipe is the perfect make-ahead dessert - so prepare it in advance and pop it in the fridge!

"White chocolate and blueberries- a brilliant combination made even more amazing in this easy summer dessert!" Skehan says of this unignorable recipe.

"One of the easiest recipes you will make, and a proper show stopper for summer!"

Donal Skehan's blueberry and white chocolate cheesecake recipe

Serves 6–8

Ingredients

7oz plain digestive biscuits

3.5oz butter

14oz good-quality white chocolate, broken into pieces

9oz full-fat (whole) cream cheese

8.5fl oz double cream

9oz mascarpone cheese

9oz blueberries

Equipment

8in non-stick springform tin.

Method:

Bash the biscuits in a resealable bag with a rolling pin or any other blunt instrument you can do serious damage with until you have fine crumbs. Place the crumbs in a large bowl.

Melt the butter in a large pan then add to the biscuit crumbs and mix to combine. Tip the butter and biscuit mix into the base of the springform tin and press down with the back of a spoon. Cover and place in the fridge while you prepare the rest of the ingredients.

Place the chocolate in a heatproof bowl then set it over a small saucepan of barely simmering water, making sure the base of the bowl does not touch the water, and gently melt, stirring occasionally.

Beat the cream cheese, cream, and mascarpone in a large bowl with a wooden spoon until well combined. Stir through the white chocolate and lastly fold in the blueberries.

Spread the mixture evenly over top of the biscuit base, cover and place in the fridge for at least 2–3 hours.

Remove the cheesecake from the tin and serve in generous slices.

Watch as Donal Skehan shows how to whip up this tasty treat:

About Donal Skehan

Donal Skehan grew up in Howth, Co Dublin. Born in 1986, to a family of food lovers, at the age of four he flipped his first pancake and has been in the kitchen since!

After starting one of Ireland’s first food blogs in 2007, he was catapulted to stardom with hit TV series on BBC, Food Network, RTE, and FOX with accompanying best-selling cookbooks.

Skehan has released more than ten cookbooks, including his latest "Everyday Cook," released in 2021.

Launched in Spring 2014 under Jamie Oliver’s Food Tube Network, Skehan's YouTube channel is one of the biggest in Ireland and promotes accessible home cooking to a dedicated audience of more than 1 million subscribers.

* Originally published in 2016, updated in June 2023.