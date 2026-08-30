Once the world’s leading whiskey producer in the 18th and 19th centuries, Dublin’s Liberties was the beating heart of the industry - until the 20th century saw its decline.

Today, the neighborhood is experiencing a spirited comeback, with new distilleries reviving its golden era. Discover how Irish whiskey is reclaiming its place on the world stage and how you can experience this revival firsthand with an exclusive whiskey tour through Dublin’s historic Liberties.

The earliest records of whiskey distilling date back to 1324. These records relate to Irish whiskey and are found in the "Red Book of Ossory," written in Co Kilkenny in Ireland’s Ancient East. That means the Irish invented whiskey!

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Although our friends in Scotland claim their records are more accurate, and therefore they claim they invented whisky (no "e" in Scotland). That debate will continue for some time yet, what we do know for certain, however, is that Irish whiskey was the biggest-selling whiskey in the world in the late 18th century and throughout the 19th century. The hub for Irish whiskey was the Liberties neighborhood in Dublin.

This area is quite residential today, but back in the Victorian era, it was filled with distilleries and breweries, including the Guinness Brewery, which still operates in the Liberties on 64 acres. A variety of challenges cropped up in the early 1900s, the biggest being the failure of Irish distilleries to properly adopt new, faster, and cheaper methods of making whiskey.

These new technologies were warmly embraced by the Scots, and Scotch whisky conquered the world. By 1976, we had just one distillery left in the Liberties, and they closed this year – distilling disappeared from this neighborhood completely, and Irish whiskey sits on shelves in bars around the world gathering dust.

However, the few distilleries left in Ireland do not give up – they merge, and they start to rebuild the category. By the early noughties, Irish whiskey was on fire around the globe and had become the fastest-growing premium spirit in the world.

Today, distilleries are popping up in the Liberties again; there are five distilleries in operation. Whiskey Island offers a daily tour celebrating the renaissance of our national drink in Dublin. We operate this tour privately for small groups and include hotel pick-up and transportation. We share this story of Irish whiskey through the ages, visiting remnants of the golden era of Irish whiskey-making in the Liberties, followed by a private tasting tour of three small-batch distilleries. It’s a Dublin city tour with whiskey at its heart!

Here are just some of the most popular and well-known distilleries in the area:

Teeling Whiskey Distillery

One of the most famous modern Irish whiskey distilleries, Teeling opened in 2015 and was the first new distillery in Dublin in over 125 years. It offers tours and tastings, showcasing its innovative approach to Irish whiskey.

Roe & Co Distillery

Roe & Co Distillery, located in the former Guinness Power Station in Dublin’s Liberties, offers a modern whiskey experience with interactive tours and hands-on cocktail workshops. Inspired by the legacy of George Roe, it produces smooth, contemporary blended Irish whiskey.

Jameson Distillery Bow St.

(near The Liberties)

While no longer a working distillery, the Jameson Distillery in Smithfield offers an immersive whiskey experience, including tastings and historical tours.

Pearse Lyons Distillery

Located in the restored St. James’s Church, this boutique distillery is known for its small-batch, high-quality whiskeys. The setting alone makes it a must-visit.

Dublin Liberties Distillery

Producing The Dubliner and Liberties whiskeys, this distillery embraces the rich history of the Liberties area and offers a range of engaging whiskey experiences.

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* Originally published in 2025 and updated in August 2026.