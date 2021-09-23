Everything you need to know about the Irish surname Walsh
Irish derivation: Ó Breathnach
Name meaning: "Breton," "Welshman," or "Foreigner"
Counties associated with the surname Walsh: Cork, Dublin, Kerry, Kilkenny, Limerick, Mayo, Offaly, Sligo, Tipperary
Coat of arms motto: Transfixed, but not dead.
Interesting Facts about the surname Walsh:
- It's the fourth most common surname in Ireland
- The French government distinguished an Irish immigrant Walsh family in the 1700s for their efforts in the French army.
- The name was used in particular to denote the Welshmen who arrived in Ireland in the wake of Strongbow’s Anglo-Norman invasion of 1170.
- Common variants include Walshe, Welsh, Brannagh, and Breathnach.
Famous Walshes/Branaghs:
- Kenneth Branagh (1960-) Northern Irish actor
- John Walsh (1945-) host of America's Most Wanted'
- Kate Walsh (1967-) American actress
- Kimberly Walsh (1981-)British singer
- Maria Elena Walsh (1930-2011) Argentine singer and writer
- Marty Walsh (1967-) Mayor of Boston, Massachusetts
- Norman Walsh (1932-2010) Rhodesian/Zimbabwean air marshal
