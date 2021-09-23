Everything you need to know about the Irish surname Walsh

Irish derivation: Ó Breathnach

Name meaning: "Breton," "Welshman," or "Foreigner"

Counties associated with the surname Walsh: Cork, Dublin, Kerry, Kilkenny, Limerick, Mayo, Offaly, Sligo, Tipperary

Coat of arms motto: Transfixed, but not dead.

Interesting Facts about the surname Walsh:

It's the fourth most common surname in Ireland

The French government distinguished an Irish immigrant Walsh family in the 1700s for their efforts in the French army.

The name was used in particular to denote the Welshmen who arrived in Ireland in the wake of Strongbow’s Anglo-Norman invasion of 1170.

Common variants include Walshe, Welsh, Brannagh, and Breathnach.

Famous Walshes/Branaghs:

Kenneth Branagh (1960-) Northern Irish actor

John Walsh (1945-) host of America's Most Wanted'

Kate Walsh (1967-) American actress

Kimberly Walsh (1981-)British singer

Maria Elena Walsh (1930-2011) Argentine singer and writer

Marty Walsh (1967-) Mayor of Boston, Massachusetts

Norman Walsh (1932-2010) Rhodesian/Zimbabwean air marshal

