The Bealtaine Fire Festival is a yearly tradition that celebrates the arrival of summer and is a symbol of the re-birth of the land after the long winter months.
Within a little over a week, three logboats have been discovered by Anthony Murphy in the River Boyne while using his drone
Féile na Bealtaine, which is based on the pagan festival celebrating the arrival of summer, started in Dingle, County Kerry in 1995.
Dr. Lara Cassidy reveals in a new Irish documentary that people who inhabited Ireland some 10,000 years ago had dark or black skin and bright blue eyes.
Cathal McDonagh went swimming in a lake at the back of his garden in Castlerea, County Roscommon, and stumbled across a 17-foot longboat buried in the mud.
A 2016 discovery in Co Antrim could completely alter the perception that Irish people are descended from Celts.
Explore the history of the Duffy name: its family crest, coat of arms, and famous clan members.
Find out more about the story of the Lynch family name, its famous clan members, and other interesting facts.
Interested in the history behind your Irish family name? Find out more about the Smith clan.
Interested in the history behind your Irish family name? Find out more about the Feeney clan.
What you should know about the history of your Irish surname
Irish song “Garryowen” played before Custer's Native American massacres is banned
The life and greatest quotes of George Bernard Shaw, Nobel Prize and Oscar winner
COVID live updates: Three deaths in NI; RoI expands vaccines to 12-15 year olds
Ireland’s most famous pilgrimage sites
Irish dance organization suspends teacher arrested for child porn in New York
Murder investigation launched after death of a child in Ardoyne area of Belfast
Irish dance teacher arrested by FBI in New York on child porn charges
“It was so f***ing great” - Matt Damon says he’s considered moving to Ireland
Irish government proposes new Consulates, including one in Miami