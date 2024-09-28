If Harrington is your surname, you're connected to a lineage rooted in Cork, Kerry, and Mayo with ancient Gaelic origins. Derived from Ó hArrachtáin, meaning "descendant of the mighty one," this family name carries centuries of Irish heritage and cultural pride.

Over 70 million people worldwide claim to have a link to Ireland through their ancestry. It's incredible to think of the power of the Irish diaspora and how many people right now are on their journey searching for information on their family name.

Sometimes all you have to start with is your name! So let's get started.

The Harrington clan

Irish derivation:

Ó hArrachtáin, Ó hIongardail, later Ó hUrdáil, Ó hOireachtaigh

Name meaning:

"Descendant of Arrachtán," meaning "mighty" or "powerful".

Counties associated with the name Harrington:

Cork, Kerry, and Mayo.

Coat of arms motto:

"Nodo firmo", meaning a tight knot

A short history of the name Harrington:

The name Harrington, in Ireland, was adopted as an Anglicized form of Gaelic Ó hArrachtáin "descendant of Arrachtán", a personal name from a diminutive of arrachtach meaning "mighty" or "powerful".

In County Kerry, Harrington was adopted as an Anglicized form of Gaelic Ó hIongardail, later Ó hUrdáil, meaning "descendant of Iongardal".

Harrington was also used in Irish as a reduced Anglicized form of Gaelic Ó hOireachtaigh "descendant of Oireachtach" a byname meaning "member of the assembly" or "frequenting assemblies".

Read more Tracing your Irish ancestry - The Lynch Clan

Interesting facts about the name Harrington:

Typically, when the name is spelled as "Herrington," it is presumed to be a name of non-Irish origin.

Some famous Harringtons:

Leland Kitteridge "Hago" Harrington (1903-1959, former Hockey Player)

Betty Jean Maycock Harrington (1942-, former US Olympic Gymnast)

Wilfrid Harrington (1927-, Irish Dominican Priest)

Richard Harrington (1975-, Welsh Actor)

John Harrington (c. late 1930s, former CEO of the Boston Red Sox)

Padraig Harrington (1971-, professional Irish golfer).

Looking for more on your Irish surname? Visit our Irish clans and surnames page here.

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* Originally published in 2016. Updated in September 2026.