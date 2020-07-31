Lynch: Everything you need to know about the Irish surname.

Irish derivation:

Ó Loingsigh.

Name meaning:

"Descendant of a mariner."

Counties associated with the name:

Galway, Cork, and Kerry.

Coat of arms motto:

"Always faithful."

Interesting Facts about the surname Lynch:

Lynching, also known as Lynch law; named after Charles Lynch (jurist); a form of extralegal judgment and punishment, usually by killing.

History of the Lynch name:

Now a common surname in Ireland, Lynch has several different local origins, for example, chieftain families in counties Antrim and Tipperary, while in Ulster and Connacht there were families called Ó Loingseacháin who later shortened their name to Ó Loingsigh and also Anglicized it as Lynch.

The Irish, Anglo-Norman version of the name, an anglicized form of Gaelic Linseach, itself a Gaelicized form of Anglo-Norman French de Lench, the version found in old records. This seems to be a local name, but its origin is unknown.

Famous Lynches:

Benito Lynch (1885 -1951, Argentinian writer of Irish descent)

Eliza Lynch (1835 -1886, mistress of Francisco Solano López, 19th century President of Paraguay)

David Lynch (1946 -, American film director)

Jack Lynch (1917–1999, sports star and fourth Taoiseach of the Republic of Ireland),

Liam Lynch (1970 -, musician, puppeteer, and director)

Patrick Lynch (1715 - ?, an Irish immigrant to Argentina and ancestor of Che Guevara)

Jane Lynch (1960-, Irish American actress)

Evanna Lynch (1991-, Irish actress)

