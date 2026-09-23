Falling from popularity over the years, thousands of babies were given the name throughout the decades in Ireland – before it started losing its momentum in the early 2000s.

With this well-loved baby name out of the spotlight, only 11 girls were given the name last year, compared to 499 little bundles of joy back in its peak in 1982.

Origins and meaning

Meaning "bright", "clear" or "light", Claire finds its origins in the French adjective and Clare is said be a version of the name Clara.

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With the famous song title Clair de Lune translating to "light of the moon", in line with the French language, Clair would be the masculine form of this widely used moniker.

According to the County Clare Library, the place name Clare finds its beginnings "from the Irish word ‘Clár’, meaning a board or plank. A board was placed across the river Fergus outside Ennis, at a place which was to become known as Clare – now Clarecastle town."

Popularity

Rising rapidly in popularity from 1964 to 1982 (when 499 babies were given the name), Claire began falling out of public favor by the time the nineties were over.

Sitting in 15th place on the most popular names for girls in 1990 – when the millennium rolled around, it had dropped to the 41st spot and then in 2010, it had tumbled all the way down to 164th place.

Fast forward to 2023, this once incredibly popular moniker in Ireland is on the verge of anonymity, ranking in at 339th on the list – with just 11 Claires born last year.

Famous Claires

Claire Byrne: Irish journalist

Claire Danes: American actress

Princess Claire of Belgium

Claire Foy: British actress

Clare Hastings: British fashion journalist and author

Clare Devlin: Character in Derry Girls

Saint Clare of Assisi

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* This article was originally published on Rollercoaster.ie.