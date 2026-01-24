Today, on his birthday, Bruce Springsteen carries the Irish heritage of his great-great-grandfather, Christy Gerrity, who left County Kildare for America in 1850. The legendary rock star has spent decades honoring the Rathangan roots that shaped his family's enduring connection to Ireland.

Genealogists have found that (Irish) American rock star Bruce Springsteen’s family tree can be traced back to County Kildare.

According to the Irish Family History Centre, Bruce's great-great-great-grandfather Christy Gerrity and his sons, originally from the parish of Rathangan in County Kildare, arrived in the US via Canada circa 1850.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

In November 1853, Christy's young daughters Ann (Bruce's great-great-grandmother), Catherine, and Eliza joined their father and brothers in Freeport in Monmouth County, New Jersey, and "the family lived near each other for the rest of their lives."

Christy became a naturalized US citizen three years later.

Bruce, who was born on September 23, 1949, in New Jersey, grew up on the same block and had a great relationship with his great-grandmother, Jenni McNicolas, Ann's daughter.

Springsteen discussed his Irish roots in 2010 when he was honored at the Ellis Island Family Heritage Awards.

During his speech, Springsteen thanked the O’Farrells, the O'Hagans, and the McNicholas clans.

Thanking his "Sicilian and Scots-Irish" Patty, he joked: "Together, we carry on the Irish-Italian mating tradition of central New Jersey."

His mom and two aunts joined him on the stage for the award.

Check out Bruce Springsteen accepting the Ellis Island Award here:

Read more WATCH: Bruce Springsteen sings and pulls a pint in Kildare pub

Springsteen has returned to his ancestral home of Ireland plenty of times throughout his career - he recalled in his 2016 memoir "Born to Run" how the crowds at Slane Castle in 1985 scared him.

Bruce Springsteen plays Slane in 1985 A look back at Bruce Springsteen's legendary gig at Slane in 1985. The crowd of 65,000 was the largest he'd ever played before and tickets cost just £15!! Posted by Entertainment on RTÉ on Friday, May 27, 2016

The Boss is still drawing big Irish crowds.

In summer 2023, he made a splash when he played a string of sold-out shows in Ireland. During his visit, Springsteen made time to visit Co Kildare.

County Kildare. May, 2023. 📸: Rob DeMartin pic.twitter.com/6NNjMy2ssH — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) May 11, 2023

This year, Springsteen ended another sold-out run of Irish gigs at Croke Park in Dublin, where he officially played to his 1 millionth Irish person.

During his final night at Croke Park this summer, Springsteen paid tribute to his friend, the late, great Shane MacGowan.

It was so beautiful ❤️ @ShaneMacGowan would be so delighted @springsteen is incredible and such a kind and warm hearted man ❤️ https://t.co/fzTSEhpkM3 — @victoriamary (@Victoriamary) May 19, 2024

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

* Originally published in May 2016, updated in 2026.