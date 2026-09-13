Ireland's Office of Public Works (OPW) announced on March 28 that the number of recorded visitors to Ireland's heritage sites in 2023 exceeded 15.3 million, up from 15 million in 2022.

Responsible for caring, maintaining, and operating 780 important heritage sites, the OPW conserves and protects Ireland's built heritage in its care whilst providing public access, interpretation and encouraging the public to visit and engage with the Ireland’s heritage.

The Office of Public Works says it strives to manage heritage sites in a manner that balances its remit to protect heritage assets with increased, more interactive, empowering, and inclusive access for visitors.

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The 2023 data highlights a continued trend in number of visitors to Historic Castles, Gardens, and Monuments across Ireland. The numbers show the top heritage locations in each of two categories: Paid Visitor attractions and Free Access Sites.

Iconic Irish heritage sites such as Kilmainham Gaol, The Rock of Cashel, and Glendalough continue to play a pivotal role for both domestic and international tourism, the OPW said.

The major parks, such as the Phoenix Park, St. Stephen’s Green, and parklands around Doneraile Court have remained top of the list, continuing the trend of visitors utilizing these recreational spaces.

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In Dublin, Farmleigh Estate saw a 13% increase in visitors, while a number of regional sites have also seen an increase in their visitor volumes.

Dún Aonghasa on Inis Mór- which was the winner of the European film location award last year - recorded an increase of 20%.

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The Céide Fields, Co Mayo, which received a €2.6m state investment in 2022 for its new immersive visitor centre experience recorded a 38% increase on the previous year.

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Ionad an Bhlascaoid – The Blasket Centre, Co Kerry - saw a 58% increase in visitors in 2023, while Clonmacnoise Co Offaly saw a 29% increase.

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The data indicates a continued upward trend and visitor interest in Ireland's cultural legacy and underscores the importance of preserving such invaluable assets for future generations.

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Patrick O’Donovan, T.D., Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW, said: “The 780 sites under the care of the Office of Public Works contribute to the local sense of place, the local economy and are great places for domestic and international tourists to enjoy.

"The 2023 visitor data clearly indicates that there is a strong interest in heritage tourism and that an increasing number of visitors regard Ireland’s heritage sites as great places to visit.”

The Minister added: “We are fortunate to have such a rich and diverse collection of landmarks across the country.

"The continued investment by the State in our heritage portfolio- from ancient monuments to medieval castles- is so important for the safeguarding and preservation of our built heritage.

"It is wonderful to see the continued upward trend in visitor numbers to both the paid attractions and the recreational spaces which the public can access for free, all year round."

Ireland's top ten ticketed admission sites for 2023, per the OPW:

1. Kilkenny Castle & Parklands - 546,354 visitors

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2. Dublin Castle - 534,014 visitors

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3. Rock of Cashel - 357,273 visitors

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4. Kilmainahm Gaol - 258,154 visitors

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5. Dún Aonghasa - 144,153 visitors

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6. Clonmacnoise - 122,718 visitors

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7. Ross Castle - 116,587 visitors

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8. Brú na Bóinne (including Newgrange and Knowth) - 114,934 visitors

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9. Trim Castle - 113,591 visitors

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10. Charles Fort - 96,253 visitors