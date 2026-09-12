Check out IrishCentral's brand new Explore Ireland page!

Did you know that IrishCentral has an Explore Ireland page!

Each county across Ireland has its own unique story to tell and to help you discover every corner across the beautiful island, from County Kerry all the way to County Down, we've created a bespoke map of Ireland just for IrishCentral readers.

Want to learn more about your ancestor's home of County Galway? Looking for travel inspiration in County Kilkenny? Wondering what's going on in County Sligo? The Explore Ireland map will have all this and much more.

Hover over the map and the county you want to learn more about will light up green, click the green county and you will be taken to a specially laid out page with all the top stories from that area featuring travel, news, events, food, and a bit a craic of course!

There is also a drop-down county menu in alphabetical order if you prefer to discover Ireland that way.

So what are you waiting for? Click here and Explore Ireland.

What do you think of our Explore Ireland page? Let us know in the comment section, we would love to hear from you!

*Originally published in February 2024. Updated in 2026.