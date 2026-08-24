“Hey, careful, man, there’s a beverage here!” Fans of Jeff Bridges' cult-classic movie will know all about the milky cocktail, the White Russian, but have you ever considered making it Irish? No, not Irish whiskey... Irish cream!

Creamy, rich, and a satisfying after-dinner drink, we're big fans of White Russians, usually made with vodka, coffee liqueur, and light cream, but what about using Bailey's Irish cream?

In the Coen brothers' cult comedy The Big Lebowski (1998), starring Jeff Bridges among other stars, the cocktail White Russian features prominently. The Dude (Bridges' character) is almost constantly sipping on this cocktail, a one-stop shop of alcohol, sugar, caffeine, and milk fat.

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The cocktail gained a lot of popularity after the movies gained cult status,, and let's be honest... "The Dude abides!"

Why not make your White Russian a little more Irish (always a good thing) and include a little Baileys? Baileys Irish cream is an Irish cream liqueur, an alcoholic drink flavored with cream, cocoa, and Irish whiskey. How perfect does this sound for a White Russian?

Bailey's White Russian recipe

Indulgence meets sophistication in the form of a classic cocktail with a twist - Bailey's White Russian. This delightful concoction seamlessly blends the richness of Baileys Irish Cream with the timeless allure of a White Russian, resulting in a drink that is both creamy and satisfyingly smooth.

Prep time: 3 mins

Serving: 1 cocktail

Ingredients

- 1.5 ounces Bailey’s Irish Cream

- 1 ounce of milk

- 1/2 ounce vodka

- 1/2 ounce Kahlua Coffee Liqueur

Equipment you'll need

- Rock glasses

- Liquid measure

Method

- Fill a small rocks glass or coffee cup with ice.

- Add the Baileys, milk, vodka, and Kahlúa.

- Stir gently to combine. Serve immediately.

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* Published in 2021, updated in August 2026.