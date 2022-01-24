Here’s a simple but delicious traditional Irish vegetable soup recipe from Bord Bia, Ireland's food board.

St. Patrick's Day is only a few short months away and there's no better time than now to get practicing making this delicious Irish-themed recipe that can be shared with family and friends.

This soup pairs beautifully with a slice of homemade Irish Brown Bread (with plenty of Kerrygold Butter). Plus the added touch of the shamrock-shaped cheese croutons placed on top of the soup will surely be a hit!

St Patrick’s Day Soup with Shamrock Shaped Cheese Croutons

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients

-60g butter

-2 medium white onion, chopped

-600g potatoes, peeled and chopped

-Salt and pepper

-800ml vegetable or chicken stock

-240g sorrel leaves, shredded

-2 slices thick wholemeal bread

-Olive oil or melted butter to brush on

-100g grated Irish cheese

Method

Melt the butter in a saucepan, add the onion and potato and cook gently, covered for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add salt, pepper and stock and bring to the boil. Simmer uncovered for about 5 minutes until the potatoes are tender.

Add the sorrel leaves and cook for 5 minutes more. Liquidise the soup until smooth.

To make the Cheese Croutons: Cut shapes from the bread and brush lightly with olive oil or butter.

Grill on one side then turn over and sprinkle with the grated cheese and grill until cheese is melted. Place on top of the hot soup.

