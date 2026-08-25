Here’s a simple but delicious traditional Irish vegetable soup recipe from Bord Bia, Ireland's food board - topped with none other than shamrock croutons!

St. Patrick's Day is less than two months away, and there's no better time than now to start practicing this delicious Irish-themed recipe to share with family and friends.

This soup pairs beautifully with a slice of homemade Irish brown bread (with plenty of Kerrygold Butter!) Plus, the added touch of the shamrock-shaped cheese croutons placed on top of the soup will surely be a hit!

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St. Patrick’s Day Soup with Shamrock-Shaped Cheese Croutons Recipe

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients

60g butter

2 medium white onions, chopped

600g potatoes, peeled and chopped

Salt and pepper

800ml vegetable or chicken stock

240g sorrel leaves, shredded

2 slices of thick wholemeal bread

Olive oil or melted butter to brush on

100g grated Irish cheese

Read more Irish country green spring soup recipe

Method

Melt the butter in a saucepan, add the onion and potato, and cook gently, covered, for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add salt, pepper, and stock, then bring to a boil. Simmer uncovered for about 5 minutes until the potatoes are tender.

Add the sorrel leaves and cook for 5 minutes more. Liquefy the soup until smooth.

To make the cheese croutons, cut shapes from the bread and brush them lightly with olive oil or butter.

Grill on one side, then flip, sprinkle with grated cheese, and grill until the cheese melts. Place on top of the hot soup.

* This recipe was provided by Bord Bia. For more recipes from Ireland's food board, visit their website.

** This article was originally published in 2022 and updated in 2026.