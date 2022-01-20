Here’s a simple, indescribably delicious watercress soup recipe.

Watercress has been grown and eaten in Ireland since prehistoric times. Its mild peppery flavor makes it a popular salad green and garnish.

Try it out in this tasty watercress soup recipe!

Irish watercress soup recipe

Ingredients

Serves: 8

1 large onion, diced

1/2 cup diced leek

1/2 cup diced celery

2 tablespoons butter

2 medium potatoes, peeled and diced

1-quart chicken or vegetable stock

1/2-cup heavy cream

6 ounces watercress, well washed

1/2 cup of whipped heavy cream for garnish

8 sprigs of watercress for garnish

Method:

In a 2-quart heavy-bottomed saucepan, over medium-high heat, sweat the onion, leek, and celery in butter, until soft.

Add potato and chicken or vegetable stock. Simmer gently, uncovered, 25 minutes.

Add cream and watercress and simmer for 2 minutes. In a food processor fitted with a steel blade, puree until smooth.

Season to taste.