The countdown to St. Patrick's Day has begun! What are your big plans for St. Patrick's Day 2021? We have everything you'll need to celebrate.

March 17 is less than a month away, and it's a short one, too! Each day we'll be updating this space with St. Patrick's Day info, events, and stories to entertain and prepare you as you watch the seconds until St. Patrick's Day tick away.

Do you already have your St. Patrick's Day 2021 all planned out? Do you have a question or need a recommendation for St. Patrick's Day? Let us know in the comment section and we'll get on it!

Of course, this year will be a little different. Most parades are canceled and Ireland remains in lockdown five so there'll be now great parties this year. However, we're all going to celebrate in our own special ways.

There are virtual events online for every taste, from IrishCentral's own panel discussion on the traditions and importance of St. Patrick's Day to Milwaukee Fest's live music events or Drop Kick Murphy's on March 17. Ireland's St. Patrick's Festival is also online so you'll be spoiled for choice.

Even if you don't fancy joining in the virtual fun what about baking an Irish treat or hearty stew before you sit back relax and enjoy an Irish movie or some great Irish music.

