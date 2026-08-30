Experts recommend that we eat two portions of fish a week and this family fish pie is a great way to get fish into your diet!

This healthy family favorite Irish fish pie recipes come directly from Ireland's food board, Bord Bia. It's sure to be a favorite among your friends and family and a major plus is that it's super filling and chocked full of flavor.

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Irish fish pie recipe

Serves: 6 people

Time: 1 h

Nutrition per serving: kcal 397kcal / protein 30g / iron 1.5mg / carbs 38g

Ingredients

600g fish, e.g. haddock, hake, monkfish, trout, skinned and boned

600ml milk

1/2 onion

1 bay leaf

6 peppercorns

20g butter

20g plain flour

2 tomatoes, skinned and sliced

3 tablesp. flat-leaf parsley, chopped

1 tablesp. lemon juice

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to Gas Mark 6 (200°C/400°F).

Place the milk, onion, bay leaf, and peppercorns in a large saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer, add the fish, and cook gently for 4-5 minutes. Remove the fish from the pan, let it cool slightly, then flake it into bite-sized pieces and place it in a bowl.

Melt the butter in a saucepan, then stir in the flour. Cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring constantly, until golden brown. Gradually stir in the fish cooking liquid until the mixture comes to a boil, then season with salt and pepper. Reduce the heat and allow to simmer gently for 3-4 minutes until thickened.

Now add the sauce to the fish along with the parsley and lemon juice and taste for seasoning.

Spoon half of the fish mixture into a 1½-liter baking dish, arrange the sliced tomatoes on top, then spoon in the rest of the fish.

Spread the mashed potatoes on top, finely sprinkle the cheese all over, and bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes until heated through and browned.

Bord Bia's Quality Kitchen

Bord Bia's Quality Kitchen has a large collection of recipes, a mix of traditional and modern, from party snacks and starters to main courses and desserts for every occasion. The emphasis is on lean meat and poultry, fresh fish and eggs, high-fiber fruits and vegetables, lots of fresh herbs for added flavor, and much less reliance on high-fat sauces or excessive salt.

So whether time, budget, healthy eating, or just delicious meals are your concern, there is a lot for you to enjoy.

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For more recipes, visit Bord Bia.

*Originally published in June 2021. Updated in 2026.