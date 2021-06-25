Experts recommend that we eat two portions of fish a week and this family fish pie is a great way to get fish into your diet!

This healthy family favorite Irish fish pie recipes come directly from Ireland's food board, Bord Bia. It's sure to be a favorite among your friends and family and a major plus is that it's super filling and chocked full of flavor.

Irish fish pie recipe

Serves: 6 people

Time: 1 h

Nutrition per serving: kcal 397kcal / protein 30g / iron 1.5mg / carbs 38g

Ingredients

- 600g fish, e.g. haddock, hake, monkfish, trout, skinned and boned

- 600ml milk

- ½ onion

- 1 bay leaf

- 6 pepper corns

- 20g butter

- 20g plain flour

- 2 tomatoes, skinned and sliced

- 3 tablesp. flat-leaf parsley, chopped

- 1 tablesp. lemon juice

- Salt and freshly-ground black pepper

Method

- Preheat the oven to Gas Mark 6, 200°C (400°F).

- Place the milk, onion, bay leaf and pepper corns in a large saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce to simmer, add the fish and cook gently for 4-5 minutes. Remove the fish from the pan, allow to cool a little, then flake into bite-sized pieces and place in a bowl.

- Melt the butter in a saucepan, then stir in the flour. Cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring all the time until golden brown. Gradually stir in the fish cooking liquid until the mixture boils, season with salt and pepper. Reduce the heat and allow to simmer gently for 3-4 minutes until thickened.

- Now add the sauce to the fish along with the parsley and lemon juice and taste for seasoning.

- Spoon half the fish mixture into a 1½ liter baking dish, arrange the sliced tomatoes on top and then spoon in the rest of the fish.

- Spread the mashed potatoes on top, finely sprinkle the cheese all over and bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes until heated through and browned.

Bord Bia's Quality Kitchen

Bord Bia's Quality Kitchen has a large collection of recipes, a combination of both traditional and modern recipes, from party snacks and starters to main courses and desserts for every occasion. The emphasis is on lean meat and poultry, fresh fish and eggs, combined with high fiber fruit and vegetables, lots of fresh herbs for added flavor, and much less dependence on high-fat sauces or too much salt.

So whether the time factor, the budget, healthy eating, or just delicious meals are your concern, there’s lots for you to enjoy.

For more recipes visit Bord Bia.