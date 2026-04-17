There is a reason the French never serve a fish stew without a spoonful of rouille alongside it, and Bord Bia has borrowed the idea for a dish built on Irish whiting, mussels, and prawns. The stew itself comes together in 45 minutes and feeds six, with saffron, white wine and a bouquet garni of bay, fennel and thyme doing the heavy lifting, while the rouille brings garlic, harissa and lemon to cut through it all.

Rouille is a sauce made with olive oil, breadcrumbs, garlic, saffron, and cayenne pepper. It's usually served as a garnish with fish.

For this recipe, any leftover rouille will keep well in the fridge for a couple of days. You could also serve it with fish burgers or crispy baked hake.

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Fish Stew with Rouille Recipe

Serves: 6 people

Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients (Main):

500g whiting, skinned, boned, and cut into 2½cm chunks

18 mussels, cleaned and beards removed

18 raw, peeled prawns, veins removed

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 tomatoes, roughly chopped

1 onion, finely diced

1 stick of celery, finely diced

2 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped

1 tablespoon tomato purée

120ml white wine

600ml water

1 bouquet garni (bay leaf, fennel, and thyme)

1/2 teaspoon of saffron or saffron strands

300g potatoes, peeled and cut into small cubes

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

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Ingredients (Side)

For the rouille:

25g stale bread, soaked in 2 tablespoons of water

3 cloves of garlic, peeled and chopped

1 egg yolk

2 tablespoons of harissa or chili paste

A squeeze of lemon juice

200ml olive oil

To Serve:

Toasted slices of bread

Chopped parsley



Method:

Preheat the oven to Gas Mark 1, 140ºC (275ºF).

Peel the potatoes and cut them into thin slices. Overlap one-third of the slices over the base of a buttered 2.¼-liter shallow ovenproof dish, and sprinkle with half the chopped garlic, one-third of the grated cheese, and some salt and pepper.

Repeat the layers once more, then finish with a final layer of neatly overlapped potatoes.

Warm the milk and cream together in a pan with a little more seasoning to taste. Pour over the potatoes and sprinkle with the remaining cheese.

Bake for approximately 1½ hours until the potatoes are tender when pierced with the tip of a knife.

Cover very loosely with a sheet of foil partway through cooking after the top has become nicely golden.

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Bord Bia's Quality Kitchen

Bord Bia's Quality Kitchen has a large collection of recipes, a mix of traditional and modern dishes, from party snacks and starters to main courses and desserts for every occasion. The emphasis is on lean meat and poultry, fresh fish and eggs, high-fiber fruits and vegetables, lots of fresh herbs for added flavor, and much less reliance on high-fat sauces or excessive salt.

So whether the time factor, the budget, healthy eating, or just delicious meals are your concern, there is a lot for you to enjoy.

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For more recipes, visit Bord Bia.

* Originally published in July 2021. Updated in 2026.