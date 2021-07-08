Irish lamb and vegetable broth is a great substantial meal and is even more delicious eaten as leftovers the next day!

This healthy Irish recipe comes directly from Ireland's food board, Bord Bia.

Irish broth is similar to the country's most well-known meal, an Irish stew. The only difference is that broth isn't as thick, but as you're soon about to find out it doesn't make it any less tasty.

Irish lamb and vegetable broth recipe

Serves: 6 people

Time: 2 and a half hours (approx.)

Ingredients

-675g neck of lamb on the bone, chopped into big pieces

-1 large onion, finely chopped

-2 bay leaves

-1.4 litres water

-2-3 carrots, diced

-½ turnip, diced (optional)

-¼ small white cabbage, shredded

-2-3 leeks, shredded

-1 tablesp. tomato puree

-Chopped parsley

-Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

-Trim any excess fat from the meat.

-Place the lamb, onion and bay leaves in a roomy saucepan.

-Add the water and bring slowly to the boil. Skim and then simmer gently for approximately 1½-2 hours.

-Lift the meat onto a board. Remove the meat from the bones and cut into small pieces. Discard the bones and return the meat to the broth.

-Add the vegetables, tomato puree, parsley and season well. Simmer for a further 30 minutes.

-Serve with wholemeal bread

Chef Note: This soup is even better made a day or two in advance.

Bord Bia's Quality Kitchen

Bord Bia's Quality Kitchen has a large collection of recipes, a combination of both traditional and modern recipes, from party snacks and starters to main courses and desserts for every occasion. The emphasis is on lean meat and poultry, fresh fish and eggs, combined with high fiber fruit and vegetables, lots of fresh herbs for added flavor, and much less dependence on high-fat sauces or too much salt.

So whether the time factor, the budget, healthy eating, or just delicious meals are your concern, there are lots for you to enjoy.

For more recipes visit Bord Bia.