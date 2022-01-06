This Irish chef's law stew recipe is the perfect remedy to the drizzly cold weather of fall.

What better dish than a hearty stew for when the weather outside's so drizzly and cold.  We're still a long way from summer but this stew will see us safely there. 

Read more

Irish lamb stew recipe

Tips: Have your butcher cut up the meat for you to save some time. You can also use stewing beef for this recipe.

Serves 6

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds lamb shoulder, cut into 2inch pieces
  • 8 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 sprig fresh rosemary
  • 1 cup white wine, chardonnay is good
  • 3 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 1-teaspoon chili flakes
  • 1 can roasted red peppers, cut into strips
  • 2 tomatoes, diced
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 cup red wine, cabernet
  • 2 ½ cups chicken stock
  • fresh cracked pepper

Method:

Marinade the meat with half the garlic cloves, rosemary, and white wine. Let stand for 1 hour. Drain meat and discard the wine mix.

Heat oil in a large heavy-bottomed pan, brown meat on all sides, Brown meat in small batches.

Remove browned meat from pan and add onions and cook for 4 minutes. Add garlic and cook for another minute.

Return meat to the pan, stir in chili flakes, peppers, tomatoes, bay leaf, and red wine. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer for 15 minutes.

Add chicken stock and bring back to a low simmer for 1 ½ - 2 hours or until meat is very tender. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Serve with rice or crusty bread.

Check out Stuart's Facebook page & website for culinary tips, recipes, and food travels.

Related: Recipes