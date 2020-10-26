This slow-cooked veg and beef Irish stew recipe could be just what your family dinner recipe repertoire calls for.

Whether you like you stew made with beef or lamb, with stout or without, we couldn’t pass up this super popular video and recipes for a slow-cooked veg and beef feast! Have a look at the recipe though, does it match up to your family's?

Slow cooker Irish beef stew recipe

Ingredients

1.5lbs chuck roast cut into 1.5-inch pieces or pre-cut stew meat

1/4 cup flour

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

2lbs Yukon Gold potatoes halved or quartered depending on size

1lb baby carrots

2 tablespoons butter

1 yellow onion diced

3 cloves garlic minced

3 cans beef broth approximately 40 ounces

1 small can tomato paste

2 tablespoons balsamic or red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons cornstarch added to 2 tablespoons cold water

1 tablespoons dried thyme

1 tsp dried parsley flakes

2 bay leaves

Fresh parsley for garnish

Method

Cut roast into 1.5-inch bite-size chunks and place them in a gallon size resealable bag. Add flour, salt, and pepper. Shake bag until the meat is coated with flour.

Heat olive oil in a large heavy bottom skillet or pot. Add coated meat and brown each piece on all sides.

While meat is browning, cut potatoes and carrots, and place both in the bottom of a slow cooker.

When the meat is browned, layer the meat on top of the potatoes and carrots and leave remaining juices in the skillet.

Return the skillet to the stovetop and add butter. Melt the butter on medium-high heat, then sauté onions and garlic. Stir in beef broth, tomato paste, red wine vinegar, and Worcestershire sauce. In a small cup, combine cornstarch and cold water. Mix until smooth then add to the liquid mixture in the skillet. This will thicken the liquid. Pour all the contents of the skillet over the meat and vegetables in the slow cooker.

Add thyme, parsley flakes, and bay leaves.

Cook on low for 7-8 hours or on high for approximately 4 hours. Thirty minutes before serving, check the taste of the broth and add salt, pepper, or seasonings as needed. Allow it to cook for another 30 minutes after adding seasonings. Remove bay leaves before serving. Garnish with fresh parsley.

H/T: Favorite Family Recipes.