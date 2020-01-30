Cozy up to this delicious traditional Irish Guinness beef stew recipe, filled with veg and delish Irish stout, what could be more comforting and nourishing on a cold winter's evening.

What could be better than an Irish Guinness beef stew? This hearty Irish meal is sure to remind any Irish person of their home and childhoods.

Irish Guinness beef stew recipe

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 pounds beef stew meat, cubed

3 cups Guinness

2 potatoes, peeled and sliced

2 potatoes, peeled and quartered

salt and ground black pepper to taste

Method:

Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Stir in the onion, garlic, salt, and pepper.

Cook and stir until the onion has softened and turned translucent. This should take about five minutes.

Stir in the beef, beer, sliced potatoes, and quartered potatoes. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the beef is tender, about 2 hours.

Season to taste with salt and pepper before serving.

Source: allrecipes.com

What's your favorite Irish recipe? Let us know in the comments!

* Originally published in 2016.