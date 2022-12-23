A man known to be fond of his grub as well as one of the greatest singers of all time, this Irish beef recipe was conjured when the Italian tenor, Luciano Pavarotti was helping to promote Quality Irish Beef in Italy.

This recipe brought to use by Bord Bia, Ireland's food board, is wonderfully simple to prepare and really good.

There's nothing nicer than sitting down to a warming dinner in the winter and this Irish beef recipe, accompanied by whatever seasonal vegetables and potatoes, is just ideal.

Enjoy!

Luciano Pavarotti's Irish beef recipe

Ingredients:

- 1 kg fillet of beef, trimmed

- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh soft herbs i.e. chives, parsley, basil, chervil and tarragon

- 4 tablespoon olive oil

- Salt and black pepper.

Method:

In the food processor place the herbs, olive oil and seasoning and blend well. Rub half of the mixture over the meat and leave to marinate for about an hour.

Pre-heat oven to Gas Mark 6, 200°C (400°F)

To cook the fillet, heat a heavy cast iron pan and seal the meat, remove from pan, and place in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes. Cook for longer if you like it well done but the fillet is best served rare.

Cook's Notes: Individual fillet steaks could also be used in this recipe. Coat the steaks with half the herb mixture and grill or barbecue. Slice each steak for serving and drizzle the remaining herb mixture over the sliced steak.

Serving suggestions

To serve slice the fillet thinly, lay the slices on the plate and drizzle the remaining oil and herb mixture over each serving.

For more information visit Bord Bia.