Accredited Genealogists Ireland (AGI) has published a guide highlighting ten useful and free Irish genealogy websites to assist individuals researching their Irish ancestry.

The guide is part of AGI's Genealogy Basics Series and showcases key online resources providing access to vital Irish historical records across various institutions and digital archives.

From census records and parish registers to land records and military archives, the guide offers a concise overview of authoritative sources to help researchers unlock their Irish family history.

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"Many people are unaware of the wealth of Irish genealogical information freely available online, while others think that all of Ireland's records were destroyed in the Civil War," said Michael Walsh, President of AGI.

"This guide brings together valuable free resources in one place, making it easier for anyone to begin their Irish family history journey, regardless of their experience level."

The guide presents each resource with a brief description of its holdings and particular value to genealogical research. It serves as an essential starting point for those wishing to explore their Irish roots.

To find out more about AGI or speak with our members about the services they offer, please visit our website, AccreditedGenealogists.ie, or contact our Promoting AGI Sub Committee at [email protected].

Accredited Genealogists Ireland (AGI) is the accrediting and representative body for professional genealogists on the island of Ireland. AGI members are experts in their field who, in addition to undertaking private research for clients worldwide, are highly regarded advocates, authors, lecturers, and media contributors within the genealogical community. All AGI members adhere to the AGI Code of Conduct, the details of which can be found at AccreditedGenealogists.ie.

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Ten useful and free Irish family history websites

National Archives

Census records 1901, 1911, survivals 1821-1851.

Website: NationalArchives.ie

National Library of Ireland

The NLI has a wealth of information that can be used to trace a family's history, including Catholic Parish Registers, property records, newspapers, directories, and heraldic records.

Website: NLI.ie

Public Record Office of Northern Ireland (PRONI)

The PRONI is the official archive for Northern Ireland. From its catalog, you can search the records it holds; many are available online.

Website: NIDirect.gov.uk/campaigns/public-record-office-northern-ireland-proni

Virtual Record Treasury

The Treasury re-imagines and reconstructs, through digital technologies, the Public Record Office of Ireland, the archives destroyed on June 30, 1922, in the opening engagement of the Civil War.

Website: VirtualTreasury.ie

IrishGenealogy.ie

Vital records (Births 1864 - 1924, Marriages 1864 - 1949, Non-Roman Catholic Marriages from 1845, Deaths 1871 - 1974). Also, some church records from Dublin, Cork, Kerry, and Carlow.

Website: IrishGenealogy.ie

Logainm.ie

Place names. If you know where your ancestors lived, this site explains the origin of the name and how it was spelled over time. Also check out Townlands, i.ie and Townland Index and Database 1851.

Website: Logainm.ie

Griffith's Valuation

Land records from 1848 and 1864 to determine liability to pay the Poor rate. It provides detailed information on where people lived in mid-19th-century Ireland and the property they owned.

Website: AskAboutIreland.ie/griffith-valuation/

FamilySearch.org

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provides FamilySearch free of charge, and they have a great range of records for Ireland to aid your research.

Website: FamilySearch.org

Irish Genealogy Projects

A fantastic volunteer-run website, providing genealogy resources by county. It has research aids, headstone transcriptions, and signposts to local resources.

Website: IGP-Web.com

Military History

In addition to containing personnel files, the Military Archives is the repository for several other collections related to Ireland’s military history.

Website: MilitaryArchives.ie

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H/T: AccreditedGenealogists.ie

* Originally published in 2025 and updated in August 2026.