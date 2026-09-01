In the spa town of Lisdoonvarna, County Clare, the legendary Matchmaking Festival transforms September into a month-long celebration of music, dancing, and romance—where age-old traditions and modern sparks collide.

Each September, as the silage is cut and the summer crowds drift home, something unique happens near the Burren region of County Clare. In the small spa town of Lisdoonvarna, rural life gives way to music, dancing, and, with a little luck, love. This is the Lisdoonvarna Matchmaking Festival: a month-long celebration of connection, tradition, and the kind of “craic” (fun) that only Ireland can deliver.

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Now more than 165 years old, the festival began as a pragmatic post-harvest gathering – a time for farmers and others to meet potential partners. Today, it draws tens of thousands of people from across Ireland and around the world, with live country music from noon until late, packed pubs, dance floors and plenty of chance encounters. And at its heart is a matchmaker with a battered ledger and a steady hand.

The lucky book of love

Willie Daly, Ireland’s last traditional matchmaker, can be found in the snug of the Matchmaker Bar at the Imperial Hotel on Main Street, Lisdoonvarna village. It’s here, in this gently raucous corner of Clare, that generations of romantic hopefuls have found a quiet guide.

“I inherited the matchmaking tradition from my father, who had inherited it from his father,” Willie says. “I have also passed the skill and tradition on to my own children, and, in the last four years, my grandchildren.”

The core of his craft lies in a relic as storied as the festival itself: the “Lucky Love Book”, a timeworn ledger brimming with the personal dreams of those seeking connection.

“It has been in my matchmaking family for close to 160 years. There is a lot of love, hopes and dreams in the book, with people long past,” he says. “Yet their hope for finding love, all combined, makes it a very special book, that I might go as far as to say has a magic love power about it.”

But change is also part of the magic.

“The festival has changed from my early involvement over 55 years ago, to how it is today,” Willie says. “Essentially, the dancing and music of the festival are still very alive, with couples who originally met at the festival over 50 years ago still attending for the dancing and the craic.

“Younger generations from all over Ireland visit as singles, hoping to meet other singles. As everyone has a mobile phone now, it is a faster process to exchange numbers and stay in touch.”

Getting matched…

For those ready to take a chance, there’s no need to book ahead – just call in to Willie’s snug and fill out a profile card.

Willie’s philosophy is simple – but time-tested.

“I am a great believer in love at first sight, with the magic of love waiting to be ignited,” he says. “For a good match, however, it is important to follow the big three: that you fancy each other, you actually like each other as people, and you know you could love them too.”

And while modern dating apps have algorithms, Lisdoonvarna has atmosphere.

“At the festival, it is a great opportunity for people to get dressed up and feel a real buzz as you walk through the town. The potential is tangible, felt by young and old. If you're a single lady, the chances are that most of the men you encounter on that visit to the festival are also likely to be single. That is half the battle sorted.”

And don’t be surprised if things move fast.

“The conversation flows seamlessly, and the guesswork is taken out of it. You might even get multiple marriage offers throughout the night. It really is like no other place I have ever been to.”

“The festival resonates with people today because it is a timeless and honored Irish tradition,” Willie says, “whereby people gather together and trust that the matchmaker in all their experience will do right by them and make them a match.”

And even as the town pulses with music and dancing — the same tunes jived to 50 years ago — something older still runs beneath it all.

“The festival is all the good parts of what it is to be Irish: open, friendly, happy and great craic.”

What advice would Willie offer to a first-time visitor?

“Attending the festival for the first time is a real window of opportunity because if you see someone you like, take a risk, tell them they look nice or have a smashing smile. Go for it! There is a very high chance that they will reciprocate, and if not, you have the option of many, many more!”

There’s charm in the town, music in the air, and just enough magic to make even the most unlikely connections feel possible.

Beyond the dancefloor

While Lisdoonvarna hums with energy, the surrounding area of North Clare offers plenty of reasons to fall in love with the region.

Visitors can share a windswept walk along the breathtaking Cliffs of Moher, or sit by the pier in Doolin village while enjoying a traditional fish and chip supper from Russell’s Fish Shop. Alternatively, head to the nearby seaside village of Fanore for a bracing beach stroll, check out the otherworldly beauty of the Burren, or enjoy a romantic afternoon tea at the fragrant Burren Perfumery.

The details:

Dates: 1–30 September 2025

Where to find Willie Daly: The Matchmaker Bar, Imperial Hotel, Main Street, Lisdoonvarna

Website: www.matchmakerireland.com

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* Originally published in 2025 and updated in August 2026.