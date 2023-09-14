In the world of Irish music, there's a song that's as infectious as a jig on a lively pub night. We're talking about Christy Moore's toe-tapping, heart-lifting tune, "Lisdoonvarna."
Back in the musical melting pot of the 1970s, Irish songwriter Greg Stephens planted the seeds of "Lisdoonvarna." A tune that oozed the vibrancy and romance of the famous County Clare matchmaking festival. It's like bottled sunshine, and it was waiting for the right voice to set it free.
Enter the man of the hour, Christy Moore. Known for his ability to turn songs into anthems and anthems into heartbeats, Moore breathed life into "Lisdoonvarna." With his signature enthusiasm and a voice that could make a stone dance, he recorded the song in the late '70s. Ireland was about to get a new musical treasure.
Released in 1979, "Lisdoonvarna" did what it was born to do - it made people dance. The infectious melody and Moore's spirited delivery got toes tapping and hips swaying all over Ireland. It wasn't just a song; it was an invitation to join the jigs and reels of Lisdoonvarna.
Music critics couldn't help but shower praise on "Lisdoonvarna." They called it "joyous," "infectious," and a "masterpiece of Irish folk." It was clear, this song wasn't just catchy, it was a musical triumph.
If critics loved it, the public adored it. "Lisdoonvarna" became an instant classic, a staple at Irish gatherings, and a must-have on any road trip playlist. It was the soundtrack to countless ceilidhs, weddings, and late-night sing-alongs.
So, what does Christy Moore himself say about this joyful anthem? "When I sing 'Lisdoonvarna,' it's like I'm back at the festival, surrounded by laughter, dancing, and the promise of love. It's a song that never gets old." Moore's own affection for the song mirrors the public's sentiment - it's a timeless treasure.
What's the secret behind "Lisdoonvarna's" enduring popularity? It's simple. This song captures the essence of celebration and the spirit of Ireland. It's a musical shot of whiskey that warms the soul and makes you want to grab a partner and dance.
For those who adore Christy Moore and the uplifting charm of "Lisdoonvarna," this song remains an evergreen reminder of the magic that music can weave. So, next time you hear those familiar chords and Christy's spirited voice singing "Lisdoonvarna," don't resist the urge to dance. After all, in the words of the song itself, "You're never too young and you're never too old."
And if you want to sing along here are the lyrics to "Lisdoonvarna":
How's it goin' there everybody
From Cork, New York, Dundalk, Gortahork and Glenamaddy
Here we are in the County Clare
It's a long, long way from here to there
There's the Burren and the Cliffs of Moher
The Tulla and the Kilfenora
Micho Russell, Doctor Bill
Willie Clancy, Noel Hill
Flutes and fiddles everywhere
If it's music you want
You should go to Clare
CHORUS
Oh, Lisdoonvarna
Lisdoon, Lisdoon, Lisdoon, Lisdoonvarna!
Everybody needs a break
Climb a mountain or jump in a lake
Some head off to exotic places
Others go to the Galway Races
Mattie goes to the South of France
Jim to the dogs, Peter to the dance
A cousin of mine goes potholing
A cousin of heres loves Joe Dolan
Summer comes around each year
We go there and they come here
Some jet off to ... Frigiliana
But I always go to Lisdoonvarna
You might also like
Elephant
Tame Impala
Two Fingers
Jake Bugg
Spanish Lady
The Dubliners
CHORUS
I always leave on a Thursday night
With me tent and me groundsheet rolled up tight
I like to hit Lisdoon
In around Friday afternoon
This gives me time to get me tent up and my gear together
I don't need to worry about the weather
Ramble in for a pint of stout
You'd never know who'd be hangin' about!
There's a Dutchman playing a mandolin
And a German looking for Liam Óg O'Floinn
And there's Adam, Bono and Garrett Fitzgerald
Gettin' their photos taken for the Sunday World
Finbarr, Charlie and Jim Hand
And they drinkin' pints to bate the band
CHORUS
The multitudes, they flocked in throngs
To hear the music and the songs
Motorbikes and Hi-ace vans
With bottles - barrels - flagons - cans
Mighty craic. Loads of frolics
Pioneers and alcoholics
PLAC, SPUC and the FCA
Free Nicky Kelly and the IRA
Hairy chests and milk-white thighs
Mickey dodgers in disguise
Mc Graths, O'Briens, Pippins, Coxs
Massage parlours in horse boxes
There's amhráns, bodhráns, amadáns
Arab sheiks, Hindu Sikhs, Jesus freaks
RTE are makin' tapes, takin' breaks and throwin' shapes
This is heaven, this is hell
Who cares? Who can tell?
(Anyone for the last few Choc Ices, now?)
CHORUS
A 747 for Jackson Browne
They had to build a special runway just to get him down
Before the Chieftains could start to play
Seven creamy pints came out on a tray
Shergar was ridden by Lord Lucan
Seán Cannon did the backstage cookin'
Clannad were playin' "Harry's Game"
Christy was singin' "Nancy Spain"
Mary O'Hara and Brush Shields
Together singin' "The Four Green Fields"
Van the Man and Emmy Lou
Moving Hearts and Planxty too!
CHORUS
Everybody needs a break
Climb a mountain or jump in a lake
Sean Doherty goes to the Rose of Tralee
Oliver J. Flanagan goes swimming in the Holy Sea
But I like the music and the open air
So every Summer I go to Clare
Coz Woodstock, Knock nor the Feast of Cana
Couldn't hold a match to Lisdoonvarna
CHORUS
Comments