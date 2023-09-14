In the world of Irish music, there's a song that's as infectious as a jig on a lively pub night. We're talking about Christy Moore's toe-tapping, heart-lifting tune, "Lisdoonvarna."

Back in the musical melting pot of the 1970s, Irish songwriter Greg Stephens planted the seeds of "Lisdoonvarna." A tune that oozed the vibrancy and romance of the famous County Clare matchmaking festival. It's like bottled sunshine, and it was waiting for the right voice to set it free.

Enter the man of the hour, Christy Moore. Known for his ability to turn songs into anthems and anthems into heartbeats, Moore breathed life into "Lisdoonvarna." With his signature enthusiasm and a voice that could make a stone dance, he recorded the song in the late '70s. Ireland was about to get a new musical treasure.

Released in 1979, "Lisdoonvarna" did what it was born to do - it made people dance. The infectious melody and Moore's spirited delivery got toes tapping and hips swaying all over Ireland. It wasn't just a song; it was an invitation to join the jigs and reels of Lisdoonvarna.

Music critics couldn't help but shower praise on "Lisdoonvarna." They called it "joyous," "infectious," and a "masterpiece of Irish folk." It was clear, this song wasn't just catchy, it was a musical triumph.

If critics loved it, the public adored it. "Lisdoonvarna" became an instant classic, a staple at Irish gatherings, and a must-have on any road trip playlist. It was the soundtrack to countless ceilidhs, weddings, and late-night sing-alongs.

So, what does Christy Moore himself say about this joyful anthem? "When I sing 'Lisdoonvarna,' it's like I'm back at the festival, surrounded by laughter, dancing, and the promise of love. It's a song that never gets old." Moore's own affection for the song mirrors the public's sentiment - it's a timeless treasure.

What's the secret behind "Lisdoonvarna's" enduring popularity? It's simple. This song captures the essence of celebration and the spirit of Ireland. It's a musical shot of whiskey that warms the soul and makes you want to grab a partner and dance.

For those who adore Christy Moore and the uplifting charm of "Lisdoonvarna," this song remains an evergreen reminder of the magic that music can weave. So, next time you hear those familiar chords and Christy's spirited voice singing "Lisdoonvarna," don't resist the urge to dance. After all, in the words of the song itself, "You're never too young and you're never too old."

And if you want to sing along here are the lyrics to "Lisdoonvarna":

How's it goin' there everybody

From Cork, New York, Dundalk, Gortahork and Glenamaddy

Here we are in the County Clare

It's a long, long way from here to there

There's the Burren and the Cliffs of Moher

The Tulla and the Kilfenora

Micho Russell, Doctor Bill

Willie Clancy, Noel Hill

Flutes and fiddles everywhere

If it's music you want

You should go to Clare

CHORUS

Oh, Lisdoonvarna

Lisdoon, Lisdoon, Lisdoon, Lisdoonvarna!

Everybody needs a break

Climb a mountain or jump in a lake

Some head off to exotic places

Others go to the Galway Races

Mattie goes to the South of France

Jim to the dogs, Peter to the dance

A cousin of mine goes potholing

A cousin of heres loves Joe Dolan

Summer comes around each year

We go there and they come here

Some jet off to ... Frigiliana

But I always go to Lisdoonvarna

CHORUS

I always leave on a Thursday night

With me tent and me groundsheet rolled up tight

I like to hit Lisdoon

In around Friday afternoon

This gives me time to get me tent up and my gear together

I don't need to worry about the weather

Ramble in for a pint of stout

You'd never know who'd be hangin' about!

There's a Dutchman playing a mandolin

And a German looking for Liam Óg O'Floinn

And there's Adam, Bono and Garrett Fitzgerald

Gettin' their photos taken for the Sunday World

Finbarr, Charlie and Jim Hand

And they drinkin' pints to bate the band

CHORUS

The multitudes, they flocked in throngs

To hear the music and the songs

Motorbikes and Hi-ace vans

With bottles - barrels - flagons - cans

Mighty craic. Loads of frolics

Pioneers and alcoholics

PLAC, SPUC and the FCA

Free Nicky Kelly and the IRA

Hairy chests and milk-white thighs

Mickey dodgers in disguise

Mc Graths, O'Briens, Pippins, Coxs

Massage parlours in horse boxes

There's amhráns, bodhráns, amadáns

Arab sheiks, Hindu Sikhs, Jesus freaks

RTE are makin' tapes, takin' breaks and throwin' shapes

This is heaven, this is hell

Who cares? Who can tell?

(Anyone for the last few Choc Ices, now?)



CHORUS

A 747 for Jackson Browne

They had to build a special runway just to get him down

Before the Chieftains could start to play

Seven creamy pints came out on a tray

Shergar was ridden by Lord Lucan

Seán Cannon did the backstage cookin'

Clannad were playin' "Harry's Game"

Christy was singin' "Nancy Spain"

Mary O'Hara and Brush Shields

Together singin' "The Four Green Fields"

Van the Man and Emmy Lou

Moving Hearts and Planxty too!

CHORUS

Everybody needs a break

Climb a mountain or jump in a lake

Sean Doherty goes to the Rose of Tralee

Oliver J. Flanagan goes swimming in the Holy Sea

But I like the music and the open air

So every Summer I go to Clare

Coz Woodstock, Knock nor the Feast of Cana

Couldn't hold a match to Lisdoonvarna



CHORUS