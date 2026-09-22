There are many famous hikes in Ireland, but some of the most beautiful views can be found away from the country’s best-known trails. Mweelrea, in Connemara, is one of those places.

At around 12.3 kilometres, the Mweelrea route is a challenging hike with approximately 803 metres of elevation.

What makes it special, however, is not just the climb itself, but the landscape that surrounds you throughout the journey.

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I hiked Mweelrea during the summer, and, in what felt like a small Irish miracle, I was lucky enough to have a day without rain. That made a huge difference. The weather allowed me to enjoy the landscape and complete the route without constantly fighting through mud.

The middle section of the trail can become particularly boggy after wet weather. In some areas, every step requires attention because your foot can suddenly sink into the soft ground. Good waterproof hiking boots are definitely something I would recommend.

As the trail continues upwards, the terrain changes. The soft, boggy ground gradually gives way to a much rockier landscape, with large stones and boulders covering parts of the route. I found this both helpful and challenging. The rocks provide firmer ground in places where the bog can be difficult, but they also make both the ascent and descent more demanding, especially when the rocks are wet or uneven.

The reward comes with the views.

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As you climb higher, the landscape begins to open up, revealing the mountains surrounding Mweelrea and the coastline of Connemara. Looking across the mountains, valleys and beaches from above was one of the most beautiful views I have experienced in Ireland.

What I particularly loved about Mweelrea is the feeling of being surrounded by nature. There are no constant crowds or rows of tourist buses. Instead, there is the mountain, the coastline, the changing Irish landscape and the feeling that you have discovered somewhere a little more hidden.

Having travelled to 40 countries, I have experienced hiking in many different parts of the world. But Mweelrea reminded me that you do not always need to travel far to find extraordinary landscapes. Some of Ireland’s most impressive views are waiting on its own mountains.

One more thing I would recommend is bringing enough food and water for the hike. There are not many options for buying food around this area, so packing a lunch or some snacks before setting off is a good idea. After several hours of hiking, having something to eat while enjoying the views is definitely worth it.

For anyone planning to hike Mweelrea, I would strongly recommend checking the weather conditions beforehand, wearing proper hiking footwear and being prepared for changing terrain. Ireland’s weather can transform a trail very quickly, particularly on exposed mountains.

And if the weather is kind to you, there is an extra reward waiting at the foot of the mountain. After finishing the hike, you can head towards the nearby beach, where white sand and turquoise water create an almost tropical-looking landscape. After several hours on the mountain, taking off your hiking boots and relaxing by the sea is the perfect way to finish the day.

For me, Mweelrea is more than just another hike in Connemara. It is one of those places that makes you stop, look around and understand why Ireland’s landscapes are so special.

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