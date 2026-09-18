Dreaming of escaping to Ireland for a holiday that feels like coming home? This wonderful destination, Cottages Ireland, is inviting visitors to experience the magic of luxury beachside cottages nestled in a secluded haven on the East Coast, complete with a warm Irish welcome and homemade scones in your cottage. Enter our competition below to be in with a chance of winning a €500 voucher for Cottages Ireland in Meath.

Set directly on the beach between the villages of Bettystown and Laytown in County Meath, just 25 minutes from Dublin Airport, Cottages Ireland offers an escape into a world of authentic luxury and natural wonder. The property features a collection of beautifully renovated holiday cottages set within a dreamy thatched hamlet, surrounded by large organic flower gardens that seem plucked from a fairy tale. Each cottage has been lovingly restored by owners Roger and Liz Pickett, who have poured their passion into creating the ultimate Irish escape for travelers seeking something truly special.

"Enter into our secluded, dreamy thatched hamlet with its large organic flower gardens, and be greeted at your holiday cottage with a warm Irish welcome, hot homemade scones and jam to make you feel instantly at home," the property describes its signature welcome experience. It's this attention to authentic Irish hospitality that sets Cottages Ireland apart from standard vacation rentals.

The cottages themselves showcase stunning architectural details and modern comforts, with each property offering either breathtaking sea views or picturesque garden outlooks. Whether visitors are seeking a romantic escape, a family retreat, or a peaceful solo journey back to their roots, the properties provide an exceptionally high standard of vacation rental designed to exceed expectations. The combination of luxury amenities and genuine Irish character creates an experience that resonates deeply with visitors looking to connect with the island's timeless beauty.

These 300-year-old properties tell a story of heritage and care. Owners Roger and Liz have thoughtfully curated every detail, from the organic flower gardens bursting with seasonal blooms to the carefully chosen furnishings within each cottage.

Beyond the cottages themselves, the appeal lies in the opportunity to step away from the modern world and reconnect with nature. The secluded hamlet location in County Meath offers guests the chance to explore the beautiful Irish countryside at their own pace, wandering through rolling green hills, dramatic coastlines, and charming villages that have captivated travelers for generations.

For travelers planning their next escape, Cottages Ireland represents an opportunity to experience luxury in one of the world's most sought-after destinations. Whether seeking a week-long retreat or a shorter getaway, visitors can explore availability and make inquiries through the cottages' website at Cottages-Ireland.com. Follow their latest offerings and get inspired by following Cottages Ireland on Facebook, Instagram, or at Cottages-Ireland.com.

The Irish countryside has never been closer to home.