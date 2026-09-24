Autumn in Europe coincides with the harvest season, meaning many ingredients are at their prime and absolute tastiest – so how better to sample them than at a food festival?

Global travel site Big 7 Travel has just released its list of The 25 Best Autumn Food Festivals in Europe for 2026, and the Galway International Oyster & Seafood Festival has been named the best autumn food festival in Europe.

It took the top spot as the world's longest-running oyster festival, now in its 72nd year.

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"Taking the top spot is the world’s longest-running oyster festival: Galway International Oyster & Seafood Festival. Every year, over 25,000 people flock to the western Irish coastal city to sample some of the best oysters in the world," reads Big 7 Travel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galway Oyster Festival (@galwayoysterfest)

"Now in its 72nd iteration, the festival grows year-on-year and encompasses live music performances, cookery demonstrations and a range of other seafood aside from oysters to suit anyone’s taste.

"The festival also hosts the World Oyster Opening Championship, where expert oyster shuckers come to prove themselves and see if they can win the coveted title of fastest and most skilled shucker in the world.

"Set in one of Ireland’s most vibrant cities, this festival is the perfect combination of great food, excellent atmosphere and local culture, making it the number one autumn food festival in Europe."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Oysters (@kellyoysters)

This year's Galway International Oyster & Seafood Festival will be held September 25 - 27. To check out the rest of the top 10 autumn food festivals across Europe, see below.

Top 10 Best Autumn Food Festival in Europe 2026:

Galway International Oyster & Seafood Festival – Galway, Ireland Oktoberfest – Munich, Germany Csabai Sausage Festival – Békéscsaba, Hungary Fête des Vendanges de Montmartre – Paris, France Ludwigsburg Pumpkin Festival – Ludwigsburg, Germany Veganské Hody Bratislava – Bratislava, Slovakia Alba White Truffle Fair – Piedmont, Italy York Food & Drink Festival – York, England Stranraer Oyster Festival – Stranraer, Scotland Epicurialpes – Grimentz, Switzerland

With autumn marking harvest season across Europe, these festivals are some of the most authentic ways to experience local culture, sample regional specialities, and celebrate the continent's rich culinary heritage.

This year's edition spans 18 countries, from Hungary's Csabai Sausage Festival to Albania's Olive Festival in Bilçë, capturing the diversity and vibrancy of Europe's autumn events. Whether you're drawn by truffles, pumpkins, or oysters by the Atlantic, this list offers a taste of Europe's best seasonal celebrations.

You can view the full list here.