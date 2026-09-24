As the clocks edge toward winter and weekend lie-ins get longer, few things beat the smell of soda farls sizzling in a hot pan. Split and slathered in butter, or tucked alongside sausages and white pudding in a full Irish, they turn an ordinary breakfast into something worth getting out of bed for.

They can be eaten with butter and jam, accompanied by a cup of hot tea, or you can simply add them to your full Irish breakfast (which I highly recommend!) for your ultimate Irish food experience.

The word "farl" is a shorter form of fardel, the word once used in some parts of Lowland Scotland for "a three-cornered cake, usually oatcake, generally the fourth part of a round". In earlier Scots, "fardell" meant a fourth or quarter. Nowadays, the word far is far more commonly used in Ulster.

A delicious addition to any breakfast menu, or lunch, or just for a snack!

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Irish soda farls recipe

Serves 4

Ingredients:

- 8oz plain flour

- 1tsp bicarbonate of soda

- ⅔ cup buttermilk

- ½ tsp salt

Method:

- Sift the flour, salt, and bicarbonate of soda into a large bowl.

- Make a well in the center.

- Gradually add the buttermilk, a small amount at a time, until the mixture holds together, but make sure it’s not too wet.

- Remove from the bowl, place on a floured surface, and knead the mixture very briefly for approximately 30 seconds. Tip: Be careful not to over-knead the mixture, as it may become too tough.

- Shape the gently kneaded mixture into a ball, flatten into a circle approximately ⅓ inch thick, and divide into 8 pieces. Sprinkle a small amount of flour on each side.

- Heat a skillet to medium heat, fry the floured soda farls on each side for around 7-8 minutes.

- Serve with a fried egg or Irish sausages and white pudding.

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Recipe credit: www.eatlikeagirl.com.

* Originally published in Aug 2016, updated in 2026.