If you're dreaming of a trip beyond Ireland's mainland, the country's spectacular islands promise dramatic scenery, rich history, and authentic local culture. Whether you're planning a day trip or a longer stay, these coastal havens deserve a place on your Ireland itinerary.

Ireland’s many islands remain as popular as ever for tourists. The unspoiled, beautiful islands are dotted around the country’s coast from Mizen Head in the south to Malin Head in the north.

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Here’s the best of what to see if you decide to go offshore on your trip to the Emerald Isle.

The South

Cape Clear Island

Cape Clear Island, located just off the beautiful southwest coast of Ireland, is one of the 15 Gaeltacht islands where Irish remains the main spoken language of the local population. Ferries are available from the coastal towns of Schull and Baltimore.

The Cape Clear Island International Storytelling Festival takes place on the island on the first Friday each September, and an annual Walking Talking Festival began in 2010.

Most islanders eke out a modest living by engaging in traditional farming methods. Like many Irish islands, it has a deep-rooted connection to Irish literature. An extensive program of tours and guided lectures takes place there during the summer.

Sherkin Island

While traveling the south coast, nearby Sherkin Island also warrants a visit. The island is the ancestral home of the O’Donovan clan, but nowadays it is best known for its popular sailing regatta, usually held on the third weekend in July.

The island was once among the more populous, with a population of close to 1,000, but numbers have steadily dwindled ever since the Great Hunger.

The island boasts many excellent tourist amenities, including camping spaces.

Skellig Michael

Further west is Skellig Michael, the site of an ancient monastic settlement which has since been opened to tourists.

Despite some recently voiced safety concerns, the island remains a popular destination for tourists and affords magnificent vistas out to sea. A UNESCO World Heritage site, it is accessible by boat only. It has also been in the press recently due to the fact it was used as a movie location for the latest “Star Wars” movies.

The West

The Aran Islands

Undoubtedly the most famous of Ireland’s islands are the three Aran Islands located off the country’s west coast, accessible by ferry from Ros a’Mhil, a port 23 miles west of the city of Galway.

There are three islands in the chain: Inis Mor (the largest of the three), Inis Meain, and Inis Beag. All three islands are serviced by small airfields and Aer Arann.

The islands are steeped in a rich cultural and literary tradition and have left an indelible mark on the Irish psyche. All three islands are Gaeltachts. Popular tourist activities involve visiting the islands’ many pubs, enjoying the spectacular scenery, and buying a traditionally made Aran sweater.

The North

Tory Island

Tory Island, located off the Donegal coast, is Ireland’s most remote island, situated 7½ miles off the mainland. Its population numbers about 130, making it one of the larger islands by population.

It features an impressive array of facilities – from cafes to B&Bs to restaurants – there’s something for every tourist on the island.

Interesting historical sites include a round tower that once protected monks from Viking raids, the ruins of St. Colmcille’s sixth-century monastery, and the intriguing Tau Cross, which suggests early seafaring links to the Coptic Christians of Egypt.

The island also boasts an abundance of rare bird life and wildflower species as well as a rich submarine landscape that can be explored through the local dive center.

Rathlin Island

Rathlin Island, off the northeast coast, was one of the country’s first inhabited islands. A popular writers’ weekend takes place there in September.

The island is wild and extremely rugged, boasting an Iron Age fort, standing stones, Robert the Bruce’s Castle, McDonnell's tower house, Manor House, heritage center, lighthouses, bird sanctuary, and a seal colony among its attractions.

The East

Ireland’s Eye

An early Christian monastic site, now uninhabited, Ireland’s Eye lies just off the Dublin coastline.

St. Nessan founded a monastery here in the sixth century, and today the remains of an eighth-century church can still be seen. In the early 19th century, a Martello Tower was built to defend against a French attack.

It’s now best known for bird-watching, with bird-watchers flocking in droves to the island between late spring and late summer.

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* Originally published in 2012 and updated in 2026.