Skellig Michael

The rocky, uninhabited Co Kerry island was used as a location in two Star Wars movies, "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi."
Ragged rocks, unending hills, lush green trees, and the sea ... these are some of the best wild places in Ireland.
The Irish Coast Guard is on standby to respond to any issues that occur within its region of search and rescue.
Dr. Miriam Cubas led the investigation, which examined molecules on pottery over 6,000 years old.
In centuries past, Catholic traditions spurred Skelliking Day in the Munster region ahead of Lent.
January 30 is National Escape Day in the US! What better place to escape to than the islands that dot Ireland's magnificent coastline?
Ireland's 40 shades of green have to be seen to be believed! From rugged coasts to rolling hills you're spoiled for choice when it comes to taking photos.
Thanks to the Star Wars franchise's use of key filming locations in the south-west and north-west of Ireland, the tourism force in the area is stronger than ever.
Celebrating Ireland's National Heritage Week with some of the most popular historical sites in the country.
Unspoilt, beautiful islands are dotted around Ireland's coast from Mizen to Malin Head.
What you should know about the history of your Irish surname
Irish song “Garryowen” played before Custer's Native American massacres is banned
The life and greatest quotes of George Bernard Shaw, Nobel Prize and Oscar winner
COVID live updates: Three deaths in NI; RoI expands vaccines to 12-15 year olds
Ireland’s most famous pilgrimage sites
Irish dance organization suspends teacher arrested for child porn in New York
Murder investigation launched after death of a child in Ardoyne area of Belfast
Irish dance teacher arrested by FBI in New York on child porn charges
“It was so f***ing great” - Matt Damon says he’s considered moving to Ireland
Irish government proposes new Consulates, including one in Miami