Skellig Michael, a remote island off the coast of County Kerry, has been ranked as one of the most remote and beautiful places in the world.

Global travel site Big 7 Travel teamed up with the car comparison specialists HolidayCars to find the 50 most remote and beautiful places in the world.

The Ultimate Bucket List of Remote and Beautiful Places in the World includes destinations on nearly every continent, from the endangered species of the Okavango Delta in Botswana to the remote Corn Islands off the Caribbean coast of Nicaragua. These locations offer a unique and unforgettable experience for adventurous travelers.

Read more What it's truly like living on Skellig Michael

The off-the-radar destinations on the list were ranked on several factors including but not limited to: remoteness, number of inhabitants, unspoiled beauty, and uniqueness.

Skelling Michael, which was ranked #25 on the list, is a remote, rocky island in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of County Kerry in Ireland.

According to Big 7 Travel and HolidayCars, "it is the most westerly sacred site in Europe, and it attracts thousands of pilgrims each year who visit its well-preserved early Christian monastery.

"It is also famous for being the filming location for two Star Wars movies, and fans flock to the island to re-enact their favorite scenes. The island is also one of Ireland's most important sites for breeding seabirds."

Skelling Michael is 5,030km from Toronto, 718km from London, and 17,533km from Sydney.

Ranking as the top most remote and beautiful place in the world is Blue Eye, Albania, followed by White Desert Whichaway Camp in Antarctica.

Macquarie Island in Australia ranked third, while Laya in Bhutan and Pinnacles of Gunung, Mulu National Park, in Borneo round out the top five on the list.

To view the full list of the world's most remote and beautiful place, click here.