There's Galway, there's Dublin, the Ring of Kerry, Belfast... there are so many great places that most people gravitate to in Ireland when they come for vacations, but what are the top historic, beautiful, and breathtaking locations you should make sure are on your itinerary?

We've selected 10 of the most incredible sights to take in while you're traveling around the country. Which have you seen?

The Hill of Tara

County Meath

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This historic site was famously the seat of the High King of Ireland during the 6th century and still has the remnants of stunning ring forts and a Neolithic Passage Tomb. The Smithsonian Museum has listed it as one of the top 15 endangered cultural treasures in the world.

Above is the legendary ‘Stone of Destiny’ that would scream when a would-be king touched it upon completing a series of challenges. You don’t get better in terms of mythology and magic than the Hill of Tara.

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The Giant’s Causeway

County Antrim

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This stunning display of over 40,000 interlocking basalt columns – the result of an ancient volcanic eruption – Is the Giant’s Causeway in Antrim, a world wonder.

Legend says that it was originally built as a bridge to Scotland by Irish warrior Fionn Mac Cumhaill, but was ripped apart by Scottish giant Benandonner. Look out for some of the interesting structures such as the Giant’s Boot, Chimney Stacks and Camel’s Hump that are the result of years of weathering.

The Skellig Islands

County Kerry

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These two islands, located off the Iveragh Peninsula in Kerry, are veritable bird sanctuaries. With thriving Puffin and Gannet populations coexisting with a 6th-century Christian monastery on Skellig Michael, these steep and rocky wonders are beautiful yet mysterious.

The larger island has been designated a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, and if you take a boat tour of these wonders, you'll be in with a chance to spy seals, basking sharks, dolphins, beaked whales and even leatherback turtles if you get lucky.

The Aran Islands

County Galway

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Another set of offshore beauties are the Aran Islands, a shrine to a bygone Ireland. These three Atlantic islands, located just beyond Galway Bay, are still populated predominantly by Irish speakers. The islands have a fairly temperate climate throughout the year.

The ancient forts on Inis Mór and Inis Meáin are some of the oldest archaeological remains in Ireland, and you'll find remnants of an old way of life here that might not be apparent on the mainland. This is a trip well worth making!

County Kerry

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This beautiful parkland was the first area to be designated as a national park in Ireland and contains forests, lakes, mountains, and Ireland's only herd of native red deer.

You'll find many rare breeds of animals and plenty of ecological marvels within its boundaries, along with stunning vistas, woodland and bogland – and you can even catch a ride on a horse and cart to enjoy the view in style.

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The Burren

County Clare

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The Burren is renowned for its rugged, natural beauty – a 'Karst' landscape of limestone pavements formed as a result of glaciation. Its unusual structure supports Mediterranean, Arctic and Alpine plant life side by side, giving it a rather unusual appearance.

As in Killarney National Park, in the Burren, you will find rare Irish species residing in the Burren that are unheard of anywhere else in the country. Portal tombs and caving opportunities make it a popular spot for tourists to see some Stone Age monuments or get their hands dirty.

The Cliffs of Moher

County Clare

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Ever the iconic image to sum up Ireland's beauty, the Cliffs of Moher stretch along the Clare coast, rising 400 feet above the Atlantic Ocean.

On a clear day, it's hard to find a more magnificent sight than seeing the cliffs jut out for miles. Just make sure not to walk too close to the edge!

Kylemore Abbey

County Galway

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Rising out of the forest on the banks of the Pollacapall Lough, Kylemore Abbey looks more like a fairytale castle than a Benedictine monastery. This is a magnificent building containing 33 bedrooms, a library, a gun room and a smoking room along with extensive Victorian gardens built during its time as a private estate.

The Abbey was a boarding school for girls for many years but now opens only as an attraction.

County Wicklow

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Just an hour's drive outside Dublin, this beautiful monastic settlement dating back to the 6th century is surrounded by lakeland. The famous Round Tower was once a place of refuge during times of attack, and the monuments surrounding the picturesque Upper Lake include amazing remnants of churches and enclosures.

There are plenty of stunning lake walks to take, and the more adventurous can try rock-climbing on the surrounding crags.

The Ring of Kerry

County Kerry

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The Ring of Kerry refers to a tourist trail spanning over 100 miles that takes in some of the best of southwest Ireland. The circular road passes through the unparalleled beauty of places like Muckross House, Torc Waterfall, Moll's Gap and the Ogham Stones, and represents the perfect day trip when the sun comes out.

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* This article was originally published in 2015 and updated in 2026.