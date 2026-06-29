Just south of Dublin, County Wicklow has long captivated visitors with its lush landscapes, historic estates, and breathtaking scenery. This stunning video showcases exactly why the county has been affectionately known as the Garden of Ireland for generations.

County Wicklow on Ireland’s southeast coast may not be along the Wild Atlantic Way, but it’s a sure reminder of why you shouldn’t forget the rest of the country to explore the west coast. Known as the Garden County, Wicklow is a magical place to visit, from its mountains to its beautiful beaches, and is just a short train or car journey from the capital city, Dublin.

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With outstanding natural beauty, from the world-renowned Mount Usher to Powerscourt Gardens - voted third best garden in the world by National Geographic - Wicklow easily earns its nickname, with its temperate climate providing an unrivaled variety of trees, plants, and shrubs throughout the county’s various planted gardens while the natural landscape provides a garden of its own.

This garden of Ireland was beautifully captured recently in drone footage from Skycam, which captured scenes across the county and compiled them into an utterly majestic collection of clips from the glens, pinnacles, and sandy shores of one of the country's best tourist spots.

Opening with an incredible shot of an endless expanse of green standing on either side of a peaceful river, the video moves from the snowy peaks of the Wicklow Mountains, sweeping across waterfalls and lazy fields towards the incoming tide of the Irish Sea.

Also showing off some of the county's beautiful historic buildings, from castles to round towers, if this doesn’t make you want to book flights to Wicklow instantly, we don’t know what will.

* Originally published in 2017 and updated in 2026.