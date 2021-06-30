Rooftop Garden at the Lough Rea Hotel, Galway

The rooftop garden at the Lake Rea Hotel and Spa in Galway is the perfect escape offering incredible panoramic views of the West of Ireland.

Lough Rea Hotel and Spa is one of the most highly recommended and well-known venues in Galway. Situated just outside the quaint town of Loughrea overlooking Loughrea Lake, rise above the hustle & bustle to enjoy stunning views as you sip cool cocktails on their rooftop garden.

The rooftop garden boasts sensational panoramic vistas of Lough Rea and the mountains beyond. Stylish but comfortable furnishings and wooden decking softened with verdant plants creates a magical atmosphere to watch the setting summer sun. The superb cocktail menu is complemented by a great selection of light bites, wines, and beers to enjoy alfresco.

Nestled just outside the quaint town of Loughrea overlooking Loughrea Lake and only twenty minutes from Galway, this hotel location combines the tranquility of a rural setting with the convenience of easy access to Galway City and the Wild Atlantic Way.

When you're done enjoying your cocktails, there is also a wealth of sights to explore on the East Galway countryside. Destinations nearby include the beautiful counties of Connemara. The Burren and Athlone. You also have easy access to small towns and places of interest, including the historic town of Gort where you will find the William Butler Yeats tower or go for a forest walk in Woodford.

