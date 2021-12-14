Cosy Café is located in the heart of Kinsale, County Cork and is the perfect place to stop by if you're travelling the Wild Atlantic Way.

Since 2016 Cosy Café has been serving the local community and visitors delicious breakfast, lunch and afternoon treats, all served with artisan coffee.

The café was created by the couple Edyta and Sebastien Perey, who had been working in this industry for many years and eventually decided it was time to make ‘’the big move’’ by realizing their dream and opening their own café.

The café is proud to source local produce for their dishes, with their eggs coming from nearby Beechwood Farm, the greens for the café’s range of salads from Horizon Farm, and the shellfish and smoked salmon from Haven Shellfish.

The menu at Cosy Café is seasonal, with tasty salads and sandwiches of all kinds popular in the summer.

The seafood chowder is a local favorite, as are gems including their monkfish burger, the fish and chips. chicken and bacon rustic ciabatta, and the soup of the day with delicious homemade soda bread.

As the winter approaches the menu changes for dishes such as stews and other heartwarming treats.

Cosy Café is a place for everyone and everyone's place. Make it your place to eat along the Wild Atlantic Way.

Find out more information about the Cosy Café here.