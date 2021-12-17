The picturesque organic garden and café is located in Baltimore, West Cork.

The award-winning Glebe Gardens and Café and is run by the four Perry sisters, Tessa, Keziah, JoJo and Mia.

The family use produce from the beautiful open garden that spans five acres of the coastal grounds as well as from local producers, artisans and fishermen to create their seasonal menu.

They work with local producers and artisans whenever possible. Here are some folks who contribute to their menus: Skibbereen Farmers Market, Gubbeen, Walshes Butchers, Caherbeg Pork, Skibbereen Fish Shop, Woodcock Smokery.

All food, including baking and preserves, is prepared daily at the Glebe using fresh produce from the garden and local producers. While the Glebe courtyard and amphitheater hold special events and live music.

The Garden at Glebe is composed of different areas, each with its own special function and beauty. There are places to hide, plots to admire, and open areas to take in the views of Church Strand.

Whether you're a gardener or a food enthusiast, Glebe has something for everyone.

Learn more about Glebe Gardens and Café here.