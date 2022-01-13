Prepare yourself for an unparalleled golfing experience at Carne Golf Links in the coastal town of Belmullet, County Mayo.

The Carne Golf Links lies on the remote and rugged Mullet Peninsula along the Wild Atlantic Way.

The course features twenty-seven amazing holes and is a pleasure for golfers of any skill level to play. Test your accuracy with the fairways and sand traps; everything you need to challenge you and improve your game.

The original Carne Golf Links was the last links course to be designed by the late Eddie Hackett, a renowned Irish golf course architect, and it is now believed by many who have played it to be his greatest design.

True to his philosophy for respecting the natural landscape, the tees and greens occurred naturally and very little earth moving was involved in the course construction.

Visitors will notice that holes 2, 3, 4, and 5 (Hackett course and Wild Atlantic Dunes course) are named Conn, Fiachra, Aodh, and Fionnuala, after the names of the children of the ancient Irish King Lir.

